Djokovic doesn't hold grudge: Novak Djokovic reiterated comments he bears no hard feelings on his return to Australia after his visa cancellation and subsequent deportation ahead of the Australian Open.
Djokovic was deported almost 12 months ago after arriving unvaccinated against COVID-19 at a time when the country was still subject to strict quarantine regulations and proof of vaccination.
Those regulations have since been lifted and in November, the Australian government overturned the three-year ban that came with Djokovic’s deportation and granted him a visa to return for the Australian Open beginning Jan. 16.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Minnesota earns Pinstripes: Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 71 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown and became Minnesota’s all-time rushing leader in the Golden Gophers’ 28-20 win over Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium.
Red Raiders deny racial slur: Texas Tech denied claims by Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin that a Red Raiders player spit on one of his players and possibly used a racial slur Wednesday in the Texas Bowl, which the Red Raiders won 42-25.
A scrum between the teams came after Ole Miss' Dayton Wade fumbled in the fourth quarter Wednesday and Texas Tech recovered. There was pushing and shoving between players and Ole Miss player Jordan Watkins was given a personal foul penalty.
HOCKEY
U.S. rebounds at world juniors: Minnesota freshman Jimmy Snuggerud scored twice and the United States rebounded from a loss to beat Switzerland 5-1 at the world junior hockey championship in Moncton, New Brunswick.
Logan Cooley had a goal and an assist, captain Luke Hughes and Tyler Boucher also scored and Trey Augustine made 18 saves. Coming off a 6-3 loss to Slovakia, the Americans improved to 2-1 in Group B.
SKIING
Shiffrin earns 50th slalom win: Mikaela Shiffrin led Paula Moltzan for an American 1-2 finish in a night slalom in Semmering, Austria, to become the first ski racer with 50 World Cup wins in a single discipline. No other skier has won an event more than 46 times in the 56-year World Cup history.
The result also marked Shiffrin’s 80th World Cup win overall which is two short of Lindsey Vonn’s women’s record. It was the first time since 1971 that the U.S. ski team went 1-2 in a women’s World Cup slalom.
Associated Press
