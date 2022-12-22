BASEBALL
Dodgers' Bauer reinstated: Trevor Bauer has been reinstated by Major League Baseball’s independent arbitrator, allowing the pitcher to resume his career at the start of the 2023 season.
The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher was given an unprecedented two-season suspension without pay by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred on April 29.
The suspension was for violating the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy after a San Diego woman said Bauer beat and sexually abused her last year. Bauer denied the accusation.
Major League Baseball said arbitrator Martin Scheinman upheld a 194-game suspension but reinstated Bauer immediately.
Orioles acquire McCann: The Baltimore Orioles acquired catcher James McCann and $19 million from the New York Mets for a player to be named.
McCann was an All-Star in 2019 for the Chicago White Sox, but hit just .195 with three home runs and 18 RBIs for the Mets last season.
Free-agent signings: Infielder Brandon Drury agreed to a $17 million, two-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels. Drury hit a career-best 28 homers last season while playing for Cincinnati and San Diego. He won the Silver Slugger award as a utility player. ... Free-agent reliever Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres finalized a $15 million, two-year contract. ... The Chicago Cubs bolstered their defense, agreeing to a $6.5 million contract with Gold Glove-winning catcher Tucker Barnhart. ... Infielder/outfielder Wil Myers agreed to a $7.5 million, one-year contract with Cincinnati. Veteran catcher Curt Casali reached a $3.25 million, one-year deal with the Reds.
NFL
'Sunday Ticket' headed to YouTube: The NFL has announced a multiyear agreement with Google for “NFL Sunday Ticket.”
The package of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games will be distributed on YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels.
The NFL was seeking $2.5 billion per season for the package, which has been on DirecTV since 1994. The satellite provider has paid $1.5 billion per year on an eight-year contract that expires at the end of this season.
Injury updates: Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts is not expected to play Saturday against Dallas because of a sprained right shoulder. ... Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett will wear a larger helmet that offers more protection for the back of his head when the Steelers face Las Vegas on Christmas Eve as he returns from the concussion protocol for a second time this season. ... Tennessee rookie Malik Willis will start his third NFL game Saturday against the Houston Texans with veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill ruled out with an injured right ankle. ... QB Lamar Jackson (knee) will miss a third straight game when Baltimore hosts Atlanta on Saturday.
SOCCER
Montreal hires Losada: Hernán Losada was hired as coach of Montreal in Major League Soccer following his firing by D.C. United in April.
Losada, 40, was introduced Thursday, a day after team announced a two-year contract that includes an option for 2025. He replaced Wilfried Nancy, who left Montreal to coach the Columbus Crew.
