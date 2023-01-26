NFL
Panthers hire Reich: The Carolina Panthers have hired Frank Reich as their new head coach following an extensive search.
The 61-year-old Reich joins the Panthers after spending the past four-plus seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, where he went 40-33-1 before being fired Nov. 7. The Colts went to the playoffs twice as a wild-card team under Reich.
For Reich, the hire represents a return to Carolina, where he spent one season as the team’s quarterback and started the franchise’s inaugural game in 1995. He was chosen over candidates including Steve Wilks, who served as the team’s defensive coordinator before being promoted to interim coach.
NBA
James, Antetokounmpo All-Star captains: LeBron James is closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record. And now, he has caught Abdul-Jabbar on another page of the All-Star record book.
James was announced Thursday as an NBA All-Star for the 19th time, the Los Angeles Lakers’ star tying Abdul-Jabbar for the most selections in league history. James was the leading overall vote-getter and will be the captain of one of the teams for the Feb. 19 All-Star Game in Salt Lake City.
Eastern Conference voting leader Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks will captain the other side.
TENNIS
Rybakina, Sabalenka reach Aussie final: Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina has reached her second final in the past three Grand Slam tournaments by beating Victoria Azarenka 7-6 (4), 6-3 at the Australian Open.
Azarenka was the champion at Melbourne Park in 2012 and 2013. She joins a list of players eliminated by Rybakina over the past two weeks that includes No. 1 Iga Swiatek, No. 17 Jelena Ostapenko and 2022 Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins.
Rybakina will take on No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in Saturday’s final. Sabalenka reached her first Grand Slam title match by defeating unseeded Magda Linette 7-6 (1), 6-2 in the semifinals.
SOCCER
Stewart, McBride exit U.S. program: U.S. Soccer Federation sporting director Earnie Stewart is leaving to join PSV Eindhoven following the departure of American general manager Brian McBride.
The management shakeup leaves men’s coach Gregg Berhalter in uncertainty. Berhalter and McBride were hired by Stewart, and the coach’s contract expired Dec. 31. Three days later, the USSF announced Berhalter was under investigation for a 1991 domestic violence incident.
Anthony Hudson was then appointed interim coach. USSF president Cindy Parlow Cone said Berhalter remained a contender to stay on for the next World Cup cycle.
Associated Press
