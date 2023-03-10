Ex-Alabama player indicted: The lawyer for former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles said he and Michael Davis have been indicted by a grand jury on capital murder charges for the January shooting death of a 23-year-old woman near campus.
AL.com reported that Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb told the newspaper that the indictments were issued Wednesday. Both have been held without bond since their arrest.
Miles and Davis are charged in the shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Harris, who was sitting in a car when she was struck by a bullet. A police investigator testified last month that Miles provided the handgun that Davis allegedly used in the shooting.
SOCCER
Lineker off BBC show: Former England captain Gary Lineker has been temporarily removed from his role as presenter of the BBC’s flagship soccer highlights show in the wake of his criticism of the British government’s new asylum policy.
The BBC said the long-running “Match of the Day” program will now be aired on Saturday “without studio presentation or punditry.”
That decision was taken after a slew of Lineker’s colleagues announced they wouldn’t appear on the show without him.
Lineker has compared British lawmakers’ language about migrants to that used in Nazi Germany. The BBC considers Lineker posting such views on social media as a breach of its guidelines.