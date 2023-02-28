AP source: NFL owners to discuss Snyder at upcoming meeting
A person familiar with the docket tells The Associated Press that Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder's future is on the agenda to be discussed at upcoming committee meetings in Florida before the annual NFL meeting in Arizona scheduled for late March. The person tells the AP that voting to oust Snyder if he doesn't sell the team remains a possibility. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay in October said there was merit to remove Snyder as Commanders owner amid multiple ongoing investigations. Dan and wife Tanya hired a firm two weeks later to explore possible transactions related to selling part or all of the team.
Durant expected to make Suns debut on Wednesday vs. Hornets
PHOENIX (AP) — Kevin Durant is expected to make his Phoenix Suns debut on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets. The Suns made the announcement on social media Tuesday. The 13-time All-Star came to the Suns on Feb. 9 in a blockbuster trade that sent Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and four first-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets. Durant hasn’t played for the Suns while recovering from a sprained knee ligament. The 34-year-old is still one of the game’s elite scorers, averaging nearly 30 points per game this season.
Rangers' K'Andre Miller suspended 3 games for spitting
NEW YORK (AP) — K'Andre Miller of the New York Rangers has been suspended three games for unsportsmanlike conduct for spitting at Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty. Miller will miss upcoming games against Philadelphia, Ottawa and Boston and forfeit $15,000 in salary. The 23-year-old was given a match penalty and ejected from the Rangers' game against the Kings on Sunday. Miller on social media said he did not intend to spit and thanked Doughty for the chance to explain that in person. Miller's suspension complicates New York's already murky roster situation with the trade deadline fast approaching.
Nate Oats apologizes for Brandon Miller's pregame pat-down
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Nate Oats apologized and took responsibility for allowing freshman forward Brandon Miller to continue going through a pat-down during pregame introductions. Oats reiterated that the teammate's pat-down of Miller won't continue. Miller had received the pat-down upon his introduction well before the Jan. 15 arrest of then-teammate Darius Miles and another man on capital murder charges in the shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Harris. Then, police testimony in that case last week accused Miller of delivering Miles’ gun.
Rodgers, QBs become top attractions at NFL combine
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Green Bay Packers are still waiting for Aaron Rodgers to decide whether or where he'll play next season. Other teams at the NFL's annual scouting combine seem to be jockeying for other quarterbacks. As coaches and general managers kicked off one of the league's biggest offseason events, the discussions took off. Marcus Mariota was cut, Derek Carr became a hot commodity, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were expected to discuss how they'll replace the retired Tom Brady.
NCAA football panel out to shorten games; player safety goal
College football administrators are looking at ways to reduce the number of plays in games in the name of player safety. A tweak in clock operating procedures is likely the first step. The NCAA Football Rules Committee is meeting in Indianapolis this week and recommendations it forwards and approved in the spring would take effect next season. The average number of plays per game in the Bowl Subdivision has hovered at 180 the past three seasons. NFL games average 154. The NCAA rules committee is looking at keeping the clock moving when a team makes a first down.
Former NFL star, CBS anchor Irv Cross had brain disease CTE
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Former Philadelphia Eagle and CBS NFL announcer Irv Cross has been diagnosed with the brain disease CTE. Cross was 81 when he died Feb. 28, 2021. Boston University researchers say Cross suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy. The researchers said he suffered from stage 4 CTE, which is the most advanced kind of the disease. Irv Cross was diagnosed with mild cognitive dementia in 2018. Liz Cross says her late husband often felt angry, depressed and embarrassed in his final years, He struggled physically with his balance, was paranoid and had delusions often.
Expected Dodgers SS Lux out for season after knee injury
Gavin Lux will miss the season for the Los Angeles Dodgers because of torn ligaments in his right knee. The 25-year-old was in line to become their new starting shortstop before getting hurt in a spring training game. Lux says the toughest part is knowing the opportunity that he had before getting hurt. He ducked to avoid a throw when running between second and third base during a spring training game against the San Diego Padres. He then took a couple of steps before his right knee buckled. He says it was a freak thing.
FIFA faces questions for supermodel role before Women's WCup
GENEVA (AP) — FIFA’s choice of Brazilian supermodel Adriana Lima as its first global fan ambassador is not popular with a leading advocate for women's soccer. Five months before the Women’s World Cup starts the appointment of the former Victoria's Secret runway model was described as “tone deaf” by the former leader of FIFA's women’s soccer task force. Australian former FIFA official Moya Dodd asks: “Seriously, FIFA, is this the fan engagement ambassador we need as the (Women’s World Cup) approaches?” Dodd helped the bid campaign of tournament co-hosts Australia and New Zealand. She adds she is “honestly baffled by the marketing strategy."
Bills GM: Hamlin's return hinges on his medical progress
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane says safety Damar Hamlin has a few more visits to doctors before determining whether he can pursue his goal of returning to play football after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on field in January. Beane says all is well with the test results Hamlin's had so far in providing the update from the NFL's combine in Indianapolis. He says further testing is required before specialists and the Bills doctors can provide Hamlin clearance to return to the field.