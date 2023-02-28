AP source: NFL owners to discuss Snyder at upcoming meeting

A person familiar with the docket tells The Associated Press that Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder's future is on the agenda to be discussed at upcoming committee meetings in Florida before the annual NFL meeting in Arizona scheduled for late March. The person tells the AP that voting to oust Snyder if he doesn't sell the team remains a possibility. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay in October said there was merit to remove Snyder as Commanders owner amid multiple ongoing investigations. Dan and wife Tanya hired a firm two weeks later to explore possible transactions related to selling part or all of the team.