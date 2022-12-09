Messi, Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi’s quest to win the World Cup moves into the semifinals after Argentina beat the Netherlands 4-3 in a penalty shootout. Messi converted his penalty in the shootout and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez saved two attempts. Lautaro Martinez scored the clinching penalty. The match finished 2-2 after extra time. Messi scored one goal and setting up another. The Netherlands equalized in the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time. Argentina will play Croatia in the semifinals on Tuesday.
Croatia beats Brazil on penalties in World Cup quarterfinals
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Croatia knocked Brazil out of the World Cup by beating the five-time champions 4-2 in a penalty shootout in the quarterfinals. Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved a penalty attempt by Rodrygo and Marquinhos later hit the post. Neymar had scored late in the first half of extra time to give Brazil the lead but Croatia equalized when Bruno Petkovic scored in the 117th. Neymar’s goal moved him into a tie with Pelé as Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals. Croatia will next face either Argentina or the Netherlands.
Neymar ties Pelé's record but loses again at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Neymar has moved into a tie with Pelé as Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals. But again he failed to lead Brazil to a major title after the Selecao lost 4-2 in a penalty shootout to Croatia in the quarterfinals of the World Cup. The Brazil forward's goal came in the first half of extra time. Pelé remained in a hospital in Brazil as he gets treatment for a respiratory infection that was aggravated by COVID-19. The latest medical report said the 82-year-old Pelé was improving. The 30-year-old Neymar scored his 77 goals in 124 matches for Brazil.
Griner's home, but WNBA players still competing overseas
More than half of WNBA players are competing abroad this winter to supplement their incomes. But due to the 10-month saga that All-Star Brittney Griner endured in Russia, her colleagues avoided that country and are fanned out in Australia, Turkey, Italy and other places. Griner returned to the United States on Friday after a high-level prisoner exchange. The WNBA and NBA salaries are vastly different. And playing overseas can be lucrative for professional women's players. But the WNBA has increased its marketing deals with players to have them stay in the U.S. during the offseason and promote the league.
Rams' lost season suddenly brightened by Baker magic
Now imagine what Baker Mayfield and Sean McVay can do with two practices together. That’s the prevailing thought around the Los Angeles Rams while they head into a highly enjoyable long weekend after their stunning, last-minute 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Van Jefferson’s 23-yard TD catch with 10 seconds to play considerably lightened the mood around the Rams, who avoided matching their longest losing streak since coming home to LA. For at least another week, the 1999 Denver Broncos remain the only defending Super Bowl champion to lose 10 games.
Analysis: Dominant Eagles' o-line worthy of MVP talk
If a unit could win the Most Valuable Player award, the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive line would be the frontrunner. Jalen Hurts is among the top candidates for AP NFL MVP mainly due to a dominant line that protects him and paves the way for one of the league’s best rushing attacks. The Eagles are 11-1 for the fourth time in franchise history thanks to a dynamic offense and stingy defense. The success on offense starts up front. Four-time All-Pro center Jason Kelce anchors the offensive line. Kelce is the heart and soul of the team and the city. He’s joined by three-time Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson, left tackle Jordan Mailata, right guard Isaac Seumalo and left guard Landon Dickerson.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Xander Bogaerts’ $280 million, 11-year contact with the San Diego Padres has been finalized. The All-Star slugger passed his physical. The Padres are planning to introduce the four-time All-Star at an afternoon news conference at Petco Park. Bogaerts joins an already deep lineup that includes third baseman Manny Machado and outfielder Juan Soto. Shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. will be eligible to rejoin the Padres on April 20 at the conclusion of his 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. Tatis is expected to move to the outfield.
Georgia QB Bennett is old-school Heisman Trophy contender
NEW YORK (AP) — Thirteen of the last 14 Heisman Trophy winners to enter the NFL have done so as first-round draft picks, including all 11 quarterbacks. Stetson Bennett is a contender from another era of college football. The Georgia quarterback already has a national championship ring. At 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, Bennett is no lock to be drafted at all, but has become a bona fide college football star. Bennett is one of four Heisman finalist quarterbacks along with USC's Caleb Williams, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and TCU's Max Duggan.
Navy tries to salvage rough season with win against Army
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Army and Navy will play each other on Saturday for the 123rd time. It will be the 90th time in Philadelphia and 14th time at Lincoln Financial Field. Navy leads the series 62-53-7 and is 11-2 at the Linc against the Black Knights. Army has 11 players with at least 100 rushing yards this season and is averaging 304 rushing yards per game. That's second best in the country. Navy has won two games this season without completing a pass. Navy does have a school-record 32 sacks this season and 10 in the last two games.