FOOTBALL
Reed returning to Seahawks: Two days into free agency and all the focus for the Seattle Seahawks has been on the defensive line.
Seattle brought back a familiar face on Tuesday by agreeing to a two-year deal with defensive tackle Jarran Reed, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because deals can’t be announced until the new league year begins Wednesday. The deal is reportedly worth up to $10.8 million.
Reed, 30, is reuniting with the team he spent his first five seasons with after being drafted in the second round in 2016 by the Seahawks. Reed was released by Seattle after the 2020 season and spent 2021 with Kansas City and last season in Green Bay. Reed had a career-high 52 tackles with the Packers starting 14 of 17 games last season.
Reed is the second deal for Seattle on the defensive line after reaching agreement with Denver’s Dre’Mont Jones on a three-year deal that is worth up to $51 million on Monday.
BASKETBALL
AP names All-America team: Purdue’s Zach Edey and Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis have given the Big Ten Conference a third straight year with multiple first-team Associated Press All-America picks, while Kansas had a second straight first-teamer in Jalen Wilson.
The 7-foot-4, 305-pound Edey appeared on all 58 ballots as a first-team selection from AP Top 25 voters as the lone unanimous pick in results released Tuesday.
The selections of the Boilermakers’ Edey and the Hoosiers’ Jackson-Davis came a year after the Big Ten had three first-team picks. And it gave the league seven through the last three seasons; no other league has more than three.
The Big Ten has had at least one first-teamer for five straight years and eight of the last nine.
Houston’s Marcus Sasser and Alabama’s Brandon Miller joined Edey and Wilson on the first team in representing each of the NCAA Tournament’s No. 1 seeds.
SOCCER
FIFA expands World Cup: The expanded World Cup in North America has gotten even more supersized.
The governing body of soccer increased the size of the 2026 tournament for a second time. FIFA has created a bigger opening stage with four-team groups in a 104-game schedule.
The tournament will now last nearly six weeks in June-July in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
The decision adds 24 more games for the 16 host cities. That should further fuel FIFA’s expected record revenue of at least $11 billion through 2026. The 1998 World Cup in France was the first with 32 teams.
BASEBALL
WBC’s pitching rules loom large: Mark DeRosa said last week that one of his most important jobs as United States manager during the World Baseball Classic is making sure his players understand the tournament is a competition, not an exhibition.
Just two games in, he sort of undercut his own message. DeRosa said he wants nothing more for the U.S. than to defend its 2017 WBC title. But he’s also not going to do anything to jeopardize players’ health — particularly pitchers.
DeRosa had to make difficult pitching decisions multiple times during Mexico’s 11-5 win over the U.S. on Sunday. The WBC has limits on how much pitchers are used. Major League Baseball teams also want WBC managers to be careful with high-priced pitchers.
