Bills' Hamlin faces long recovery: A family spokesman for Damar Hamlin told The Associated Press the Buffalo Bills safety still faces a long rehabilitation despite enjoying a remarkable recovery some three weeks after having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.
Jordon Rooney said Hamlin still requires oxygen and is having his heart monitored regularly to ensure there are no setbacks or after effects.
Rooney provided the update to emphasize Hamlin still faces hurdles since being discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center on Jan. 11, and began making regular visits to the Bills facility this week.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Florida releases QB Rashada: Florida has granted quarterback Jaden Rashada a release from his national letter of intent.
It comes three days after he requested to be let go because the Gator Collective failed to honor a four-year name, image and likeness deal worth more than $13 million. That detail is according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side acknowledged the split publicly.
The high-profile case will likely prompt changes at Florida and could lead to a lawsuit and, potentially, an NCAA investigation.
BASEBALL
Twins trade batting champ to Marlins: The Minnesota Twins have traded reigning American League batting champion Luis Arraez to the Miami Marlins for a three-player package featuring starting pitcher Pablo López.
The 25-year-old Arraez had a breakout season in 2022. He made his first All-Star team while batting a league-best .316 and denying Aaron Judge the Triple Crown.
The Twins also received two prospects from the Marlins: infielder Jose Salas and outfielder Byron Chourio. The 32-year-old López had a 3.75 ERA in 32 starts last season. Salas was picked as Miami’s fifth-best prospect in the most recent MLB Pipeline rankings.
SOCCER
Alves jailed for alleged sexual assault: Brazilian player Dani Alves was arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Barcelona, Spain.
Police said the alleged act took place on Dec. 31 at a nightclub in Barcelona. Alves was denied bail by a Spanish judge after hearing his testimony. A charge of sexual assault in Spain can mean anything from unsolicited and unwanted sexual groping to rape. Police say they cannot give any details on the case.
Alves denies any wrongdoing. Mexican club Pumas said it was terminating Alves’ contract that he signed in July.