Quick Handle camp July 15-17
The 12th annual Quick Handle Shooting Camp will be held at Klamath Union High School July 15-17. The camp runs from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The camp is for boys and girls ages 8-18. Campers will need to bring a sack lunch and a basketball.
The camp will emphasize proper shooting skills. The camp will have competitions and games.
The camp will feature clinician Wayne Mendezona of Seattle, as well as high school coaches and college players.
Campers should register on line at Quickhandle.com. Campers may register the morning of the camp as well. There are reduced rates for siblings, and a discount for a team of six or more players. The cost is $145, which ordinarily is $185.
Players can contact Dan Fast at 541-281-8897.
Kids Sailing Club
The Klamath Yacht Club is hosting a Kids Sailing Camp the second week of August.
The three-day camp will begin Friday, Aug. 9 and continue through Sunday, Aug. 11.
Each kid must pass a swim test in order to participate in the camp. The cost of the camp is $75.
For more details, contact Greg Wall, wallgreg682@gmail.com.