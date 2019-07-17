Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

OIT hosts volleyball camps

Oregon Tech will host youth, junior and elite volleyball camps.

Youth and junior camps, which cost $80, run from July 25-27, and will focus on fundamental techniques and rules of the game. The youth camp is for boys and girls in the fifth grade and younger, while the junior camp is for players in the sixth through eighth grades.

The elite camp, for players in high school, will have 20 hours of court instruction, and have 6-on-6 games.

Register for OIT camps at www.oregontechowls.com.

