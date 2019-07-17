OIT hosts volleyball camps
Oregon Tech will host youth, junior and elite volleyball camps.
Youth and junior camps, which cost $80, run from July 25-27, and will focus on fundamental techniques and rules of the game. The youth camp is for boys and girls in the fifth grade and younger, while the junior camp is for players in the sixth through eighth grades.
The elite camp, for players in high school, will have 20 hours of court instruction, and have 6-on-6 games.
Register for OIT camps at www.oregontechowls.com.