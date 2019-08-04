Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
han-20190804-blue lake 1.jpg
Betty Applebaker and her mules ready for the trail. There are 30 years of fish packing under Betty’s belt.

 Photo by Kara Contreras

Packing fish by horse and mule to Gearhart’s Blue Lake. City/Region, A3