Patsy Sue Smith Patsy Sue Smith passed away on May 18, 2023 with her family at her side. Patsy was born on April 12, 1937 to Fannie Teaney and Harry Holton. She was raised in Klamath Falls, Oregon with her sister Gloria June and her brother, Harry J. Holton. Patsy attended Klamath Union High School. She moved to Oklahoma for a period of time as a young woman and married Calvin Whitmire. Calvin and Patsy had two children, Gene and Toni. As with many young marriages, the couple divorced and Patsy returned to Klamath Falls where she met the love of her life, Tom Smith. Tom and Patsy married on July 15, 1961 and had a daughter, Terry Smith. Patsy worked at the Green Stamp store in Klamath Falls. Patsy returned to school at OIT where she excelled in accounting. She left school to become a tax consultant and worked from her home office for many years. Her favorite job was working with her son Gene in the Filter Queen business in Klamath Falls, and in Sacramento, California. Patsy was a devout Christian and loved the Lord. She had friends far and wide and shared with them her words of faith and encouragement. Patsy experienced many ups and downs during her life but always had a message of love and forgiveness. She loved her family and made each member feel special. Patsy was preceded in death by her husband of , Tom Smith, her brother Harry Holton, and her grandson Ryan Smith. Patsy is survived by her sister Gloria June Valentine, of Turlock, California, children Gene Smith (Rebecca) of Klamath Falls, Oregon, Toni Smith of Sacramento, California, and Terry Smith of Klamath Falls, Oregon; her grandchildren Sephora Garatea, Rachelle Gary (Joe), Leah Smith-Watkins (Jason), Derek Canaday, Tia Smith, Falon Miles, Seth Mayes, Chelbi Boeller-Morales (Justin); numerous great grandchildren, and great- great grandchildren including Leo Blue Sorg who was Patsy's best buddy and entertained her with music and laughter. Services will be held June 3 at 1 p.m. at the Baptist Church on Homedale with a Graveside service to follow at Eternal Hills. We will reconvene at the church for a luncheon where the celebration of Patsy's life will continue.