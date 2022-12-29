A Medford man faces drug charges after being found passed out behind the wheel of his running car Christmas night with fentanyl on his lap, according to police.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Tomas William Contento, 42, was arrested Christmas night in White City, Oregon at approximately 9:50 p.m. after his car was parked across lanes in front of a closed convenience store.
Two dogs were also in the car with Contento and were taken by police after the Dec. 25 arrest, according to JCSO. They were taken to the county’s animal control division.
The JCSO deputy responding the scene found the Medford man asleep at the wheel, according to a video released by the law enforcement agency.
According to police and the video, the deputy could observe narcotics on Contento’s lap. The deputy deployed a spike strip in front of the car’s tire and when backup arrived Contento woke up and was arrested.
A subsequent police search found more drugs in the Oregon man’s car.
“At the scene, deputies seized 88 grams of multi-colored powdered fentanyl in multiple baggies, along with $1,027 cash. A search warrant was obtained for the vehicle which uncovered five additional grams of fentanyl and a digital scale,” according to JCSO. Contento did not require medical attention. Jackson County Animal Control took possession of Contento’s dogs,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.