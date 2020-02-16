The 34th Annual Siskiyou County Spelling Bee was held at the College of the Siskiyous, Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Thirty-five students from eighteen schools throughout Siskiyou County competed in the elementary competition for students in grades four through six. The two winning students will represent Siskiyou County at the State Elementary Bee on May 9, 2020, at the San Joaquin County Office of Education. Those students are: Roxy Wiles from Butteville Elementary School and Corrina Clifford from Sisson School.
Twenty-six students from fifteen schools competed in the Junior High competition for students in grades seven through nine. The two students who are eligible to represent Siskiyou County at the State Junior High Competition on May 2, 2020, in San Rafael, are Mitchell Repass from Golden Eagle Charter School and Patience Russell from Delphic Elementary School.
This countywide event is coordinated by the Siskiyou County Office of Education and sponsored by the Knights of Columbus Chapter #2599. Ken Lemos from the Knights of Columbus is instrumental in obtaining donations that support the students and their families in their travel to the state competitions. The Siskiyou County Board of Education pays the student registration fees. The following local businesses provided funding: Aiello, Goodrich, and Teuscher, CPAs; Delta Kappa Gamma Gamma Nu; Dos Amigos; Edgewood Custom Interiors; Mechanics Bank, Weed Branch; On the Main 218; Pepsi Cola Bottling, Mt. Shasta; Small Town Ink; and individual donors Barbara and Vaune Dillmann.