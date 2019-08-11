A heavily armed man in body armor and fatigues set off a panic Thursday at a Missouri Walmart. The police were called and a manager pulled the fire alarm to evacuate the store. Then it was over without a shot fired.
The scare was all too real in the wake of the recent mass shootings in Gilroy, California, El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, that left 35 people dead and wounded dozens of others. Though statistically rare, such incidents have become part of a grim calculus that retailers and other businesses are increasingly reflecting in their planning, training and risk assessments to protect their customers, their workers and their bottom lines.
Some companies, including the Cheesecake Factory and Del Taco, now include “active shooting situations” as potential business risks in regulatory filings, alongside more typical considerations as labor costs and extreme weather events. Others are reevaluating how and how often they train workers to respond to armed assailants as stores and malls become more frequent targets. And some insurers are now offering coverage for “active shooter” incidents.
“In the past they would say it won’t happen to us,” said Renata Elias, a risk consultant for Marsh, an insurance brokerage and risk advisory firm. “But now they see it as this can happen anytime, anywhere or anyplace.”
Arkansas-based retail giant Walmart has made active-shooting training available for all employees since 2015. But it has since upped the frequency from once a year to four times a year. In July, it began using virtual reality as part of the training. Employees are taught how to evacuate stores and given strategies for hiding or defending themselves if they are unable to escape.
“You can never predict violence, which is why we take training and preparation so seriously,” said Randy Hargrove, a spokesman for Walmart. “No retailer is immune to it.”
Companies also are devising blueprints to deal with the aftermath of a violent workplace event. Walmart, for instance, is helping El Paso employees find work at other locations while their store remains closed during the investigation, Hargrove said. Counseling also being made available to staff.
It is too soon to say when or whether the store will reopen, highlighting another potential business risk — an extended or permanent shutdown.
One way that companies are bracing for the unpredictable costs is to purchase active-shooter insurance, a policy that can help to pay for repairs, medical services and legal costs that may arise after a shooting. The policies, which are a new but growing business for some insurance companies, are intended to close the gaps that may not be covered by more traditional insurance policies, according to Marsh, the New York-based insurance firm.