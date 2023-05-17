Klamath Falls Police Department (KFPD) responded to a call at 2:02 p.m. reporting a shooting in downtown on 7th and Pine Streets.
KFPD Captain Rob Reynolds was on scene and told Herald & News that the perpetrator shot one victim in the stomach and fled the area. No suspects have been identified at this time.
Reynolds said the victim was transported to Sky Lakes Medical Center.
The City of Klamath Falls requested the public to remain vigil and avoid the area for the time being for residents' safety.
No further information is available at this time.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.