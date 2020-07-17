Carroll, Donald, 82, Winema Hunting Lodge, 5215 Hill Rd., Tulelake, Calif., Saturday, July 18, 3 p.m. Interment services at National Cemetery, 2763 Riley Rd., Eagle Point, Ore., July 20, 10 a.m.
Gallup, Robert, 59, Hesston Gallups Farm, 30441 Stateline Road, Malin, July 18, 1 p.m.
Peever, Chantelle Christine, 46, New Horizon Christian Fellowship Church, 1909 Homedale Road, Klamath Falls. July 18, 1 p.m.
Clayton, Ronald, 61, Thrive Church, 235 Laguna St., July 19, 3 p.m. Burial at Davenport’s Chapel of the Good Shepherd, 2680 Memorial Dr., Klamath Falls, July 20, 11 a.m.
Strunk, Jasper, 80, Moose Lodge 1106, 1577 Oak Ave, Klamath Falls, Sept. 26, 1 p.m.