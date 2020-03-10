Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Thompson, Shirley Ann, 84, Davenports Chapel of the Good Shepherd, 2680 Memorial Dr., 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 11.

Mitchel, Fern, 94, O’hair-Wards Funeral Chapel, 515 Pine St., 1-6 p.m., Friday,March 13.

Mitchel, Fern, 94, Church of the Nazarene, 2142 carlson Dr., 2 p.m., Saturday, March 14.

Wentzell, Glenn Mervel, 72, Klamath Christian Center, 6100 Church Hill Dr., 11:30 a.m., Saturday, March 14.

Howland, Richard, 70, South Poe valley Grange, 21999 South Poe valley Road, 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 18.

Horton, Louisa Lillian, 91, Poe Valley Grange Hall, 21999 South Poe Valley Road, 1 p.m., Saturday, March 21.

Hill, Paula M., 76, First Church of God, 2802 Altamont Dr., 1 p.m., Saturday, March 21.

Patzke, Maxine Gilberta, 97, Davenport’s Chapel, 2680 Memorial Drive, 2 p.m., April 3.

