Thompson, Shirley Ann, 84, Davenports Chapel of the Good Shepherd, 2680 Memorial Dr., 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 11.
Mitchel, Fern, 94, O’hair-Wards Funeral Chapel, 515 Pine St., 1-6 p.m., Friday,March 13.
Mitchel, Fern, 94, Church of the Nazarene, 2142 carlson Dr., 2 p.m., Saturday, March 14.
Wentzell, Glenn Mervel, 72, Klamath Christian Center, 6100 Church Hill Dr., 11:30 a.m., Saturday, March 14.
Howland, Richard, 70, South Poe valley Grange, 21999 South Poe valley Road, 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 18.
Horton, Louisa Lillian, 91, Poe Valley Grange Hall, 21999 South Poe Valley Road, 1 p.m., Saturday, March 21.
Hill, Paula M., 76, First Church of God, 2802 Altamont Dr., 1 p.m., Saturday, March 21.
Patzke, Maxine Gilberta, 97, Davenport’s Chapel, 2680 Memorial Drive, 2 p.m., April 3.