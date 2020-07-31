Nicholson, Mary Ann, 90, St. Pius X Catholic Church, 4880 Bristol Ave., Klamath Falls, Aug. 1, 10:30 a.m.
Peacock, Chequita, 10766 Powell Rd., Aug. 1, 2 p.m.
Strunk, Jasper, 80, Moose Lodge 1106, 1577 Oak Ave, Klamath Falls, Sept. 26, 1 p.m.
Nicholson, Mary Ann, 90, St. Pius X Catholic Church, 4880 Bristol Ave., Klamath Falls, Aug. 1, 10:30 a.m.
Peacock, Chequita, 10766 Powell Rd., Aug. 1, 2 p.m.
Strunk, Jasper, 80, Moose Lodge 1106, 1577 Oak Ave, Klamath Falls, Sept. 26, 1 p.m.
Don't have an account?
Become a member today for $10.00/month and get your news any way you want it!Subscribe
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.