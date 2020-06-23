Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Baker, Lewis Raymond, 90, Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery Chapel, 330 Pine Grove Rd., Klamath Falls, July 3, 11 a.m.

Woodman, Velma L., 70, 204 State Hwy 139, Hatfield, Calif., July 11, 3-5 p.m.

