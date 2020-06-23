Baker, Lewis Raymond, 90, Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery Chapel, 330 Pine Grove Rd., Klamath Falls, July 3, 11 a.m.
Woodman, Velma L., 70, 204 State Hwy 139, Hatfield, Calif., July 11, 3-5 p.m.
Don't have an account?
Become a member today for $10.00/month and get your news any way you want it!Subscribe
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.