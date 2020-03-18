Burns, James Augustus, 79, Malin Community Cemetery, Upham St., 10 a.m., Friday, March 20.
Horton, Louisa Lillian, 91, Poe Valley Grange Hall, 21999 South Poe Valley Road, 1 p.m., Saturday, March 21.
Etchevers, Berniece Lois, 82, Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 503 W. Chocktoot St., Chiloquin, 10 a.m., Saturday, March 21.
Totten, LeeRoy, 77, Klamath County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall 2, 3531 S. 6th St., 12 p.m., Monday, March 23.
Patzke, Maxine Gilberta, 97, Davenport’s Chapel, 2680 Memorial Drive, 2 p.m., April 3.
Maben, Dolores Ann, 90, Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. 6th St., 11 a.m., Saturday, April 11.
Howland, Richard, 70, South Poe valley Grange, 21999 South Poe valley Road, Services postponed to a later date.