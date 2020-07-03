Baker, Lewis Raymond, 90, Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery Chapel, 330 Pine Grove Rd., Klamath Falls, July 3, 11 a.m.
Hale, Ruth, 87, Lakeview Cemetery, 1704 Cemetery Road, Macdoel, Calif., July 3, 1 p.m.
Kaylor, W. Melvin, Midland Community Hall, 111 Old Midland Road, Midland, July 11, 2 p.m.
Stemper, Gene, 73, Klamath Memorial Park, 2680 Memorial Drive, Klamath Falls, OR 97601, July 8, 10 a.m. A celebration of Life will be held at Ravine Water Park, 2301 Airport Rd., Paso Robles, CA 93446, on July 11, 5 p.m.
Scott, Velma L., 70, 204 State Hwy 139, Hatfield, Calif., July 11, 3-5 p.m.
Peever, Chantelle Christine, 46, New Horizon Christian Fellowship Church, 1909 Homedale Road, Klamath Falls. July 18, 1 p.m.