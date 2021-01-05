Fields, Keith Wayne, 88, Saturday, May 29, 1 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, Klamath Falls.
Gardiner, Lillie Inez Gardiner, 74, Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Bonanza Memorial Park Cemetery in Bonanza, Oregon.
Fields, Keith Wayne, 88, Saturday, May 29, 1 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, Klamath Falls.
Gardiner, Lillie Inez Gardiner, 74, Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Bonanza Memorial Park Cemetery in Bonanza, Oregon.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.