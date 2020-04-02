Seeking new ideas
Residents of Klamath Falls, I want to hear from you. What can the City of Klamath Falls do for you or the community that will make you look back in January 2021 and say, “I’m grateful that I live in Klamath Falls because…?” You fill in the blank.
The city has set aside $100,000 to put to work into a new idea or ideas to help all of us get through this pandemic and related “Stay at Home” order. What can we do to help you through it or assist you once the All Clear Signal is given?
We have not put any boundaries on the ideas that we are looking for or the type of program that we are looking to start. The hope is to receive some out of the box ideas that we can implement to benefit the community as a whole. Dial up your neighbors, co-workers, friends and relatives and bounce ideas off of them. Then submit them on the City of Klamath Falls’ website www.klamathfalls.city/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=36 or on Facebook www.facebook.com/TheCityofKlamathFalls/ by April 10.
I’m looking forward to your ideas and please take the time to stay healthy.
PS - Some statistics that might help guide your ideas:
# of City Residents: 21,890
# Water Rate Payers: 16,177
# Sewer Rate Payers: 8,287
# of Business Licenses: 826
# of Business Licenses Downtown: 280
Matt Dodson
City Councilman, Klamath Falls