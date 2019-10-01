GLENDALE, Ariz. — Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray was impressive at times with his arm and legs, made rookie mistakes at others.
The Cardinals moved the ball most of the game, yet struggled to score touchdowns when they got deep into Seattle’s end of the field.
Arizona’s defense gave up big plays and committed penalties at key moments, couldn’t stop the Seahawks from going on a game-sealing drive after the offense finally got into the end zone. They were burned by another tight end, too.
Same script as Arizona’s first three games, similar result.
Haunted by the same mistakes plaguing them all season, the Cardinals made little progress and remained winless after losing to the Seahawks, 27-10, Sunday.
“We want to play better, obviously,” Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “Negative plays have hurt us offensively and defensively untimely penalties at times and some missed tackles. It’s all on us coaches and players to get better. We have to get better. I like the competitive spirit we’re playing with. The execution is lacking at times and that’s on all of us.”
The Cardinals (0-3-1) entered the season brimming with excitement. They had Murray, the Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall draft pick, and an innovative offense in their first year under Kingsbury.
Arizona played Detroit to a tie in its season opener, yet kept up the buzz with a scintillating comeback to nearly snatch away a victory.
The past three games have been more fizzle than sizzle.
Just as they have all season, the Cardinals struggled once they reached the opponents 20-yard line, forced to kick field goals instead of scoring touchdowns.
Chargers 30, Dolphins 10
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Philip Rivers’ 120th regular-season victory was his first in Miami.
The 37-year-old quarterback hadn’t been born yet the last time the Chargers won a road game versus the Dolphins, which made Sunday’s 30-10 victory especially sweet, even if it came against a team off to a historically bad start.
Rivers compounded Miami’s misery by throwing for 310 yards and two scores. He completed 24-of-30 attempts with no interceptions and directed a 10½-minute drive in the third quarter that helped Los Angeles take control.
The Chargers (2-2) had lost eight games in a row in Miami.
Their last victory came in an overtime playoff thriller in January 1982 that’s regarded as one of the greatest games in NFL history.
“It has been a long time,” Rivers said. “Myself, I haven’t played worth a hoot there the last two times. Rough days for us. It was good to win.”
The Dolphins (0-4) held a lead for the first time this season, but it lasted only three minutes, 49 seconds. They’ve been outscored, 163-26, this season, which is the NFL’s worst four-game point differential since at least 1940.
The Chargers, who never punted, led 17-10 and scored on their first three possessions of the second half to take command. The Dolphins have been outscored 81-0 in the second half this season.
Austin Ekeler scored one touchdown receiving and another rushing. Chargers running back Melvin Gordon was active after reporting this week and ending his holdout, but he didn’t play.
Buccaneers 55, Rams 40
LOS ANGELES — The Buccaneers phenomenal start at the Coliseum gave way to creeping dread as the Rams rallied.
Tampa Bay’s 18-point lead rapidly shrunk to five early in the fourth quarter, forcing everybody to recall last week’s blown 18-point lead over the Giants.
With one big play after another, the Bucs made sure it wouldn’t happen against the defending NFC champions.
Nobody came up bigger than Shaquil Barrett and Ndamukong Suh.
Jameis Winston passed for 385 yards and threw two of his four touchdown passes to Chris Godwin, and Suh returned Jared Goff’s fumble 37 yards for a touchdown with 1:06 to play in the Buccaneers 55-40 victory over previously unbeaten Los Angeles Sunday.
Godwin had career highs of 12 catches for 172 yards as the Buccaneers (2-2) jumped to an early 21-0 lead and then scored 24 points in a wild fourth quarter to complete the highest-scoring game in the franchise’s 44-year history.
Suh made a TD return against his old teammates after Barrett forced the fumble with his ninth sack of the young season.
Tampa Bay gave up 518 total yards, but hung on for its first win over the Rams since 2010 in a potentially momentous performance under first-year coach Bruce Arians.
Goff passed for a career-high 517 yards and two touchdowns, but the Rams $134 million quarterback also threw three interceptions for the second time in his career.
Goff coughed it up while being sacked by Barrett as the Rams (3-1) attempted a tying drive, and Suh scooped and scored against the team with which he reached the Super Bowl last season.
Peyton Barber and Ronald Jones II rushed for TDs, and Cameron Brate also had a TD reception. Winston picked apart the Los Angeles secondary while going 28-of-41, while Godwin had the most catches by a Tampa Bay receiver since Keyshawn Johnson in 2001.