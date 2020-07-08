School district answers questions about reopening plan
Will distance learning under the hybrid plan be different from what students experienced this spring?
Yes! While we are proud of what our educators and students accomplished this spring, we know online and distance learning during the unexpected emergency school closures was a challenge for many families. KCSD educators and staff have trained in the latest classroom teaching methods and online distance learning platforms with one goal — to ensure your students have what they need to be successful. Parents also will receive training. We are working this summer to ensure high-quality curriculum across all grade levels. Teachers will provide ongoing feedback to students and grading of schoolwork will be completed remotely.
Does the district’s reopening plan address childcare for the days students are learning at home?
The district does not have the staff or facilities to provide childcare during distance learning days. We are encouraging parents to form cooperative groups of family and friends who can collaborate to provide supervision, activities, and homework assistance during days student are not in school.
What about sports and extracurricular activities?
We know academic, athletic, and other types of school-sponsored activities are invaluable to our students. The OSAA (Oregon Schools Activities Association) is scheduled to meet in late July to discuss guidance for fall athletics and activities. We hope to have more information at that time.
Will schools continue to offer transportation?
Absolutely. We are still working out the details, but safety protocols will be in place to protect students and staff. In August, your school will be reaching out to you to determine what your transportation needs are for fall.
Will the district still provide nutritional services and meals for students?
Yes! We are proud of our meal service and the success of our ongoing grab-and-go meal delivery program. All of our schools now qualify under the Community Eligibility Provision, which means EVERY student enrolled in the Klamath County School District will receive free meals. During hybrid learning, our grab-and-go meals (three breakfasts and three lunches) will be provided to students to take home on the second day of in-person classes.
Will students receive letter grades?
Unless Oregon Department of Education guidance changes, student work will be turned in and graded, and students will earn standard letter grades for their classes.
Will staff and students be required to wear masks or face coverings at school?
We will follow guidance from the Oregon Department of Education. Currently, guidelines call for most staff members to wear face coverings or face shields. ODE encourages junior high and high school students to wear face coverings, but it is not a requirement at this time.
I am thinking about enrolling my child in one of the online programs advertised on television and social media sites. Does KCSD have a similar program? Are there advantages to staying with the district?
Yes, and yes! The Klamath County School District offers online and distance learning programs as well as a homeschool option. And, yes, there are definite advantages to remaining enrolled with your local school district. Advantages include:
• Students are connected to local teachers and can access face-to-face support as needed.
• Students can participate in advanced classes, dual credit options, and specialized programs offered in KCSD schools.
• Students have access to special academic programs and other programs such as theater, band, choir, and art offered in our schools.
• All students enrolled in the district receive free meals through our nutritional services program.
• Students can participate in sports and extracurricular activities at their brick-and-mortar school.
• State student funding stays with the Klamath County School District, enhancing and supporting property tax funding.