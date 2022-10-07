What do you do when it seems there’s nothing you can do? I recently spent 10 days visiting family in the small Southern town where I grew up.

We celebrated my sister’s birthday, told stories and ate a frightening lot of fried food. It was hard to say goodbye, to leave my sister in a nursing home, and my blind brother all alone in his apartment. But saying goodbye is often the price we pay for getting to say hello — for finally being together after too much time apart.

