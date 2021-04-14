Longtime partners Klamath County Extension and Klamath County Library have joined again to deliver two fun nights of vegetable gardening trivia to kick off the gardening season. With one night focused on cool season plants and another evening for warm season veggies, gardening trivia nights are a great way to brush up on knowledge about the ideal soil, sun, and fertilizer combinations for vegetable production.
Short growing seasons with cool nights, like those in the Klamath Basin, don’t leave much room for error. A strong vegetable gardening plan includes good timing, wise plant selections, and ability to protect plants against cold at any time throughout the season. Vegetable gardening trivia nights are designed to remind gardeners of best practices for gardening in short-season climates.
Quality Edu-tainment
Educational content, entertainment, and gardening knowledge are blended in these 30-question trivia sessions. Which veggies are subject to bolting? Which will take the longest to produce? Which are hardiest against cold? Instead of just watching a presentation about gardening, participants will answer multiple choice questions in real time, using an application called “Slido” on their computer, tablet, or smart phone.
Socially-distant fun
Those new to the technology shouldn’t fear: the app is easy to use and does not require users to download anything onto phone or computer. Gardening Trivia Nights provide a fun way to connect while remaining socially distant. During the game, participants will be able to tell how they are doing in comparison to other contestants, with top scorers posted on a leaderboard after every five questions.
Multiple opportunities
Gardening trivia nights are on 7 p.m. on Thursdays. Cool season veggies are the topic April 15, and warm season veggies are covered on April 29. Participants can join either or both nights by visiting www.klamathlibrary.org/trivia, emailing Denae at Dnemanic@klamathlibrary.org, or calling 541-882-8894.
Family Friendly
Participants can play as singles, pairs, or families. Families participating in Extension’s “Grow This!” Challenge are especially encouraged to participate, along with any families that have taken gardening as an activity.
Valuable prizes
From seeds and veggie starts to resources on veggie growing, the top three winners of each session will find a prize bag waiting for them at the Main Library branch on Main Street.
As gardening season begins, Oregon State University Extension is here to answer vegetable gardening questions as well as help solve issues around plant nutrition, plant selections, pests, and disease challenges. In addition to developing gardening trivia challenges, we’re just a question away at https://ask2.extension.org/.
— Nicole Sanchez is horticulture faculty at OSU’s Klamath Basin Research and Extension Center. For more information on this or other gardening topics, contact Sanchez at 541-883-7131 or Nicole.sanchez@oregonstate.edu.