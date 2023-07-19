Timothy Kent Salmon Timothy "Tim" Kent Salmon, 73, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon on June 29, 2023. He is survived by his wife, Lynan Baghott, son Shaun (current USAF) and his wife Kendall Baghott-Salmon of Goldsboro, North Carolina; brother and sister-in-law Mike and Ver Joyce Salmon of Rancho Cordova, California; brother-in-law Larry Rick of Tulelake, California; nephew and niece Cris and Shawna Rick of Klamath Falls, Oregon; numerous cousins and other family members.
Tim was born on July 5,1949, in St. Helena, California to Wilmer Harrison Salmon of Kansas City, Missouri, and Nancy Lucille Wolfskill McKenzie of Monticello, California, an historical California ranching and farming family, who donated land to establish the Davis campus of the University of California. Tim's family lived in numerous National Park areas of the Western USA, while his father built various projects for the parks. Tim attended schools in Arizona, Utah and California. Tim graduated from Tulelake High School in 1967 where he lettered in football, basketball and baseball. Some of his outstanding records in basketball still remain on the tournament boards in the Northern district in Burney, California. Tim continued his sports career playing basketball, golf and football on the first football team at the College of the Siskiyous in Weed, California, and later on the football team of Chico State College, currently California State University, Chico, where he studied surveying. After working in private surveying in Redding, California, Tim joined the Bureau of Land Management in cadastral surveying, developing his specialty in locating and documenting historical survey markers throughout the state of California. This advanced his love of history. Tim's summers were spent fighting fires for the BLM around the Western States. In 1990, Tim married his former high school sweetheart, Lynan Baghott and moved back to the Klamath Basin, where he became a timber cruiser/appraiser and timber sales manager for the BLM, until his retirement in 2005.