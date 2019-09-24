SEATTLE (AP) — Teddy Bridgewater wanted to stay composed. He wanted to remain calm and in control while taking over for the next several weeks with the New Orleans Saints leader, Drew Brees, sidelined with injury.
In the moments before making his first meaningful start since the 2015 playoffs, they all hit Bridgewater.
“I was thinking about the process from the time I was injured up until now and just thinking about all the ones who believed in me and just being back on this stage,” Bridgewater said.
Three years removed from a knee injury that nearly ended his career, Bridgewater was an unexpected winner Sunday.
He threw two touchdown passes in his first start with Brees out, watched his teammates add TDs on defense and special teams and help lead the Saints to a 33-27 win over the Seattle Seahawks.
The narrative entering the week centered on whether the Super Bowl hopes of the Saints (2-1) were lost with Brees out following surgery to repair a ligament near his right thumb.
The week ended with Bridgewater throwing his hat into the stands as he ran off the field following his first win as a starting quarterback since Jan. 3, 2016, the final week of the 2015 season.
“I said all week Teddy is a leader,” Saints running back Alvin Kamara said. “He had composure. He had poise and we got it done.”
Bridgewater threw a 29-yard touchdown to Kamara late in the first half on a screen pass, and added a one-yard TD toss to Michael Thomas on fourth-and-goal on the first possession of the second half, a drive kept alive by an illegal formation penalty against Seattle on a missed field goal attempt.
The key for New Orleans was a pair of first-half touchdowns with Bridgewater standing on the sideline.
Deonte Harris took a punt back 53 yards for a score in the first quarter, and Vonn Bell picked up Chris Carson’s third lost fumble in three games, and returned it 33 yards for a TD in the second quarter.
Bridgewater completed 19-of-27 passes for 177 yards.
Kamara had nine catches for 92 yards and added another 69 yards rushing.
The Saints took advantage of Seattle’s sloppiness and handed the Seahawks (2-1) their first home loss in the month of September under Pete Carroll.
49ers 24, Steelers 20
SANTA CLARA Calif. — Jimmy Garoppolo threw a five-yard touchdown pass to Dante Pettis with 1:15 remaining and the San Francisco 49ers overcame five turnovers to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, 24-20, Sunday for their first 3-0 start in 21 years.
“It’s never perfect,” cornerback Richard Sherman said. “We didn’t play perfect today, but our record is perfect.”
The Niners gave the ball away four times in the first half and then lost a fumble again in the fourth quarter, but still managed to pull out the victory and spoil Mason Rudolph’s first career start in place of the injured Ben Roethlisberger for the Steelers (0-3).
Rudolph threw two long touchdown passes in the second half, connecting on a 76-yarder to JuJu Smith-Schuster and a 39-yarder to Diontae Johnson that gave the Steelers a 20-17 lead in the fourth quarter.
The Steelers are off to their first 0-3 start since 2000.
Garoppolo finished 22-for-32 for 277 yards. He threw two interceptions on the first three drives on passes that hit his receivers’ hands and also lost a fumble on a bad snap from center by Weston Richburg with the Niners inside the Pittsburgh 10.
Rudolph finished 14-for-27 for 174 yards.
Rams 20, Browns 13
CLEVELAND — Backed up to their own goal line, the Rams buckled down.
Safety John Johnson III intercepted Baker Mansfield’s fourth-down pass with 27 seconds left as Los Angeles escaped with a 20-13 win Sunday night over the short-handed Cleveland Browns, who gave the defending NFC champions all they could handle.
Cooper Kupp caught two touchdown passes from Jared Goff ,and the Rams (3-0) stopped Mayfield on four straight plays from the four-yard line in the final minute.
The Rams remained unbeaten, and perfect against AFC teams in the regular season under coach Sean McVay, by barely holding back the Browns (1-2), who were missing their entire starting secondary and still took the Rams to the final snaps.
Kupp underwent surgery on his left knee and missed the final six games last season, as well as the Rams run to the Super Bowl, but he’s back, giving Goff an additional target and McVay more firepower to work with.
McVay is 9-0 against the AFC, with his only loss coming against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.
Vikings 34, Raiders 14
MINNEAPOLIS — For a team already on the way out of Oakland, set to move to Las Vegas next year, hitting the road for such a long stretch will hardly be the biggest challenge to face the Raiders in a season already filled with setbacks.
Well, the first of six straight weeks without a game at home sure was problematic.
League rushing leader Dalvin Cook cruised past the 100-yard mark for the third straight time, Kirk Cousins rebounded from his rattled performance the week before with a turnover-free afternoon, and and the Minnesota Vikings rolled by the Raiders, 34-14, Sunday.
Cousins enjoyed a sack-free game for the first time in his Vikings career and finished a crisp 1- for-21 for 174 yards and one score to Adam Thielen on their first possession.
That was one of three touchdown drives of 75-plus yards for the Vikings (2-1), each of which was aided by Raiders penalties. Cornerback Gareon Conley was flagged for holding during a third-and-9 incompletion by Cousins, extending the opening possession.
Next week, the Raiders (1-2) play at Indianapolis. Then they travel to London to face Chicago, counting as one of their home games. After their bye week, they go back on the road two more times to take on Green Bay and Houston, before finally returning to the Oakland Coliseum Nov. 3 to host Detroit.
Derek Carr went 27-for-34 for 242 yards and touchdowns to J.J. Nelson and Tyrell Williams.