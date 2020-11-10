NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints marked the midpoint of the season by making a convincing case that they are again the class of the NFC South — a division they’ve won the past three seasons.
Their 38-3 demolition of Tom Brady’s Buccaneers on Sunday night increased New Orleans’ winning streak to five games and gave the Saints (6-2) a season sweep of second-place Tampa Bay (6-3).
“Those are rare, especially against as good a football team as the one we just played,” Brees said of the stunningly lopsided victory of a game between two of the top teams in the NFC. “All the way around, it was a really solid performance by the entire team.”
Saints coach Sean Payton didn’t want to oversell the win, understanding how difficult it can be to sustain dominance in the NFL, and how often the league yields unexpected results.
“This is a funny league. Things can go well, and we know week to week” how fortunes can change, Payton said. “Obviously, one of our better games as a team. We’ll enjoy it and then get ready to work.”
Still, after four previous victories by six points or fewer — including two in overtime — the Saints demonstrated in Tampa Bay how formidable they can be on both sides of the ball when everything comes together.
Not only did Brees complete better than 80% of his passes and connect on four touchdown tosses (to move back in front of Brady by three for the all-time NFL lead in scoring strikes), but the Saints also had 138 yards and a TD on the ground against the No. 1 rushing defense in the NFL.
On defense, the Saints largely shut down Brady — despite the addition of Antonio Brown to the Bucs’ receiver group. New Orleans sacked Brady three times and also held Tampa Bay to 8 yards rushing.
“It just confirms and affirms who we are and what our identity is as a defense,” said linebacker Demario Davis. “We know what our standard is and we’ve been working to put that on tape. ... To be able to play a game like that against a team like that, it means a lot and we won’t take it lightly.”
If the Saints can maintain such effective balance on offense and replicate by far its best defensive performance of the season, they’ll be a threat to get back to their first Super Bowl since the 2009 season.
“That’s the type of team win you want to be able to put together at this time of year,” Davis said.