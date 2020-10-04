The board of the Klamath County Rotary Club voted to use emergency funds to help the victims of the devastating fires in our region.
The Two Four Two Fire near Chiloquin and the Brattain Fire near Paisley displaced residents and stretched the supply of food and hygiene items available. The coronavirus pandemic, and prior fires near Lakeview and Modoc County in July, have already stressed the emergency resources.
Chris Moudry, Klamath County Rotary Club President, said “the board felt the emergency funds the club was holding should be dispersed as soon as possible to help our local citizens in need.”
$10,000 was split between three relief effort groups. $2,000 was donated to the Klamath Tribes. Chris Moudry spoke with Tribes Chairman Don Gentry, who spoke of the Tribes relief work supporting local citizens with food boxes, shelter, and logistics in the Chiloquin area due to the Two Four Two Fire.
$3,000 was donated to the Klamath County Community Emergency Response Team. Ron Miller said that the CERT group was founded locally in 2015 and has trained 100 responders to help coordinated local response efforts.
CERT has been at the Two Four Two Fire day and night since it started providing food and supplies to local citizens and fire fighters in the area. Lastly, $5000 was donated to the Klamath/Lake Counties Food Bank. Sean O’Connell from the Food Bank said that the Food Bank took its first truckload of food to the Two Four Two volunteer firefighters the morning of September 8, hours after the fire started, and has taken two other loads since. As of the morning of Sept 17th, the Food Bank had a truckload of food and supplies ready for Paisley relief just waiting for a delivery and relief location.
The Board of the Klamath County Rotary Club hopes these funds, in some way, help those displaced and all the fire fighters and first responders that were called to action as a result of the fires.