Fall is approaching, school is back in session, and the Ross Ragland Theater is quickly approaching a new season.
Ross Ragland Education Director Sam Burris can’t wait to jump into the theater’s youth programs this year.
“The youth theater camps, after school classes and teen programs are awesome this season. Children and teens are encouraged to give theater a try. It’s wonderful to see young people blossom creatively,” Burris said.
This season, the Ragland’s 30th, Burris is focused on imagination and building self-confidence.
“They stand a little taller after their first time performing on the Ragland stage. They are so proud of themselves,” said Burris.
Upcoming programs include:
School Day Matinees: This program offers a unique professional theater experience. The Ragland brings in professional touring groups and individuals for school day performances up to six times a year. Tickets are $3.50 for students, chaperones and teachers, and are available to all public, private and home schools.
Storybook Theater: Have fun with one of the best story books around, “The Magic Tree House,” while performing a play. Students in kindergarten through third grade will learn the basics of acting and scene work. The program will be on Tuesdays from 4 to 5 p.m. from Sept. 17-Nov. 12, with a showcase on Saturday, Nov. 16. The instructor is Amber Burger, and cost for the program is $85, with a cost of $50 for additional siblings.
Scenes from a Book: The “Tales from Harry Potter,” program is for students in third through eighth grades and will be offered from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. on Tuesdays from Sept. 17 through Nov. 12. The program’s instructor is Amber Burger. Cost for the program is $85, with a cost of $50 for additional siblings.
Participants will explore scenes from the stories of “Harry Potter” through the subtleties of various adventures that will culminate in a showcase of scenes. The showcase will be on Saturday, Nov. 16.
Musical Theater: The “Magic Tree House,” musical theater program, for students in kindergarten through third grade, will be from 4 to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays from Sept. 18 through Nov. 12 with instructor Tori Lancaster. Cost for the program is $85, with a cost of $50 for additional siblings.
Students will learn music and dances created from stories in this magical book. They will practice and perform numbers with costumes at the final showcase. The camp focuses on voice development, stage direction and presence while performing. The showcase will be on Saturday, Nov. 16.
Musical Theater II: “Harry Potter Musical Adventures,” is for students in third through eighth grades. It is offered from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. on Wednesdays from Sept. 18 through Nov. 12 with instructor Tori Lancaster. Cost for the program is $85, with a cost of $50 for additional siblings.
Take a journey through the adventures of “Harry Potter” with music and choreography. This camp focuses on voice development, stage directions and presence while performing. A showcase will be performed on Saturday, Nov. 16.
The youth education and outreach programs run throughout the season. For more information, email Burris at education@rrtheater.org or visit rrtheater.org/young-audience-matinees.