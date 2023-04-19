Kenneth Roller Kenneth Eugene Roller (Ken), passed into the arms of his Savior Jesus on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023 at the age of 93. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Thelma Roller, and his daughters, Lori (Max) Miller and Denise (Martin) Pike; his four grandchildren, BradLee (Stephanie) Bickford, Jessica Bickford, Ashley (Christopher) McClellan and Whitney Pike; his great grandchildren, Vanessa Smithee, Aleecia Smithee, Wesley McClellan and Wyatt McClellan; and his great great grandchildren, Braxton Anderson and J'koy Benefiel.
Ken was born on November 2, 1929 in Seligman, Missouri where he was raised by his grandparents, Claude and Faye Roller along with their three sons Ambrose, Robert and Joe; and six daughters, Lau Vella Sanders, Katie Hamblin, Opal Murphy, Helen Wert, Neva Robbins, and Thelma (Tid) Mitchell. In 1946, after graduating from high school, he enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed in Greenland during the Korean War. In 1951 he met and married Thelma and they moved to Klamath Falls in 1953 where he began to work for Weyerhaeuser Timber Company hardboard plant, which he helped build from the ground up. He retired in 1992 as day supervisor. Upon arriving in Klamath Falls he was united with his mother, Lau Vella and stepfather Clovis Sanders, as well as his half-brothers, Joe (Janette) Sanders, Bill (Tammy) Sanders and Roland (Stella) Sanders and sisters Faye (Pete) Benham and Mary (Jack) Hoggarth.
Ken was an active member of Klamath Lutheran Church for 60+ years where in his retirement years he helped to maintain the building, helped with the Food Bank and other ministries. He and Thelma loved their cross-country trips to Florida (17 years), playing golf, cards and spending time with their family and friends. He was a humble, gracious, loving and devoted husband, father, grandpa (grandpy) and friend who will be terribly missed, until we are reunited with him in our heavenly home.
A Celebration of Life will be held on April 29 at 1 p.m. at Klamath Lutheran Church, with a reception following at Running Y Ranch Resort. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Klamath Lutheran Church or Klamath Hospice & Palliative Care.