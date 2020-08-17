Another wolf kill by wolves from the Rogue Pack has been confirmed in the Fort Klamath area.
Since July 17, seven yearling steers have been confirmed as killed by pack wolves. The most recent incident investigated and confirmed as a wolf kill by Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife biologists happened after a ranch manager found a dead 975-pound yearling steer in a pasture Sunday afternoon.
It was estimated the steer died about 24 hours before the investigation.
“The pre-mortem scrapes and tissue trauma are clear signs of predator attack. The injuries are similar to injuries observed on other cattle attacked by wolves,” the report concluded.
Other steer kills by wolves in the Fort Klamath area were confirmed July 17, 30, and 31 along with August 7 and 9.