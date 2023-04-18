Von Roy Richeson
Von Richeson age 66 of Klamath Falls Oregon passed away on Wednesday January 2 2019. Born: 8-12-1953 Died: 1-2-2019
Von was preceded in death by his mother Eleanor and father Roy.
Von is survived by his wife Mary Richeson, brother Loyd Richeson and sister Lori Richeson, nephews : Colton Richeson Smith and Joshua Richeson.
As the long time owner of Stukel Saw of Klamath Falls Von will be remembered by many. A remembrance is planned for spring 2019.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.