House Republicans prepared a preemptive rebuttal Monday to Democratic allegations that President Donald Trump abused his power and acted in contempt of Congress, arguing that the president did nothing wrong.
The release of the 123-page draft report came shortly after Democrats announced the four witnesses who will testify when the House Judiciary Committee holds its first hearing on impeachment Wednesday morning.
As he departed the White House earlier Monday en route to a NATO gathering in London, Trump sharply criticized Democrats for moving forward with impeachment proceedings while he plans to be out of the country.
A report by the House Intelligence Committee is expected to circulate among its members later Monday before Wednesday’s Judiciary hearing — a meeting in which Trump’s lawyers have declined to participate.
Democrats are seeking to build a case that Trump leveraged military assistance and an Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in exchange for investigations of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden and a debunked theory alleging Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election. In an interview published Monday, Zelensky issued a fresh denial of discussing a “quid pro quo” with Trump but questioned the fairness of freezing military aid.
Among the findings in the Republican draft report meant to rebut the Democratic charges are:
n That Trump “has a deep-seated, genuine, and reasonable skepticism of Ukraine due to its history of pervasive corruption” as well as a “long-held skepticism of U.S. foreign assistance”;
n That there is “indisputable evidence that senior Ukrainian government officials opposed President Trump’s candidacy in the 2016 election,” giving Trump special reason to be wary of Ukraine;
n That the evidence gathered by Democrats “does not support” their core claim that Trump withheld a White House meeting or hundreds of millions of dollars in security aid to pressure Ukraine to conduct investigations that would politically benefit Trump; and
n That Trump’s decision to resist House subpoenas on sweeping grounds of executive privilege “is a legitimate response to an unfair, abusive, and partisan process.”
The draft GOP report was circulated Monday afternoon, just hours before House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., plans to make copies of his own report — one expected to reach the precise opposite conclusion — available for inspection to members of the intelligence panel. The committee is scheduled to vote Tuesday evening to approve the Democratic report, making way for its public release.The Republican report will serve as an initial blueprint for the GOP defense of Trump as impeachment heads toward House Judiciary Committee proceedings, a likely House floor vote, and a subsequent Senate trial on Trump’s removal.
Democrats released the list of four witnesses who will testify when the House Judiciary Committee holds its first hearing on impeachment Wednesday. All four of the witnesses are law professors.
Three were chosen by Democrats: Harvard Law School Professor Noah Feldman, Stanford University Professor Pamela S. Karlan and University of North Carolina law Professor Michael Gerhardt.
One, George Washington University Professor Jonathan Turley, was selected by Republicans.