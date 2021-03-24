It’s been an up-and-down 14 months for visitation at Crater Lake National Park.
Based on National Park Service figures, despite concerns about the pandemic, the park saw four months for record high visitation in 2021. In addition, because of COVID-related closures, two months saw visitation figures were the lowest on record.
The number of visits recorded in 2020 totaled 670,500, the fifth-highest in park history. Crater Lake’s highest visitation year was 2016 with 765,344.
In 2020, record visitations were recorded in July, August, October and December. Record lows were in April with only 687 visitors and May with 814.
So far this year, there were 8,026 visitors in January and 7,803 in February, both more than double the 2020 figures of 3,492 and 3,351.