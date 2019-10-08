LONDON (AP) — All that pregame talk about Khalil Mack and the Monsters of the Midway defense only served as motivation for the Oakland Raiders.
A dominant performance from the offensive line, a breakthrough game from a rookie running back and the ability to bounce back from a third-quarter meltdown made Oakland’s weeklong stay in London a success.
Josh Jacobs scored his second touchdown of the game with a leap from the two-yard line with 1:57 to play, capping a 97-yard drive that helped the Raiders rally after blowing a 17-point lead to beat the Chicago Bears, 24-21, Sunday night.
“We were up for the challenge,” Jacobs said. “All week that’s all we heard was how good their defense was and they are a great defense. But we wanted to prove we’re a good offense.”
They did that with an impressive drive that was part of a roller-coaster game that delighted the sellout crowd in London.
The Raiders (3-2) broke out to a 17-0 halftime lead only to fall behind the Bears (3-2) in a mistake-filled third quarter.
Then Oakland fumbled at the goal line when going in for the go-ahead score, needed a replay review to overturn a fumble on a successful fake punt on the game-winning drive and then intercepted Chicago backup Chase Daniel with 1:14 to go to seal the victory.
“We know everyone counted us out,” quarterback Derek Carr said. “We knew no one would pick us to win this football game. And we hadn’t really proven anything for them to pick us, right? But it just shows you the grit and determination of our young guys.”
Broncos 20, Chargers 13
CARSON, Calif. — Melvin Gordon was flooded by familiar feelings after his delayed season debut with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Not many of those feelings were warm or fuzzy.
Instead, the star fifth-year running back has been transported back to the bad old days of his first three NFL seasons when his Chargers fell into an early hole in the standings and spent the rest of the year scrambling to get out.
Los Angeles (2-3) has a losing record after five games for the fourth time in Gordon’s five seasons after its 20-13 loss to the previously winless Denver Broncos Sunday.
Even more embarrassingly, the Chargers failed to score an offensive touchdown for the first time since Dec. 13, 2015, ending a streak of 55 regular-season games.
“We just couldn’t get going,” Gordon added. “What frustrated me most was being inside the 20, being right at the goal line and not converting. That’s just not Chargers football. You know us. We get to the goal line, we’re licking our chops (and) we usually get it in.”
Gordon ended his holdout late last month only to return to a once-familiar litany of missed opportunities, untimely mistakes and a late comeback that fell short. He rushed for just 31 yards on 12 carries and caught four passes for 7 yards.
His fellow running back, Austin Ekeler, had 15 receptions on numerous check-downs, but managed just 86 yards. According to NFL.com, Ekeler is the first player since 1950 to make at least 15 catches without gaining 100 yards.
What’s more, Philip Rivers threw 48 passes that produced only 211 yards.