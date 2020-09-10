During Oregon’s wildfires and safety evacuations, it is important to take precautions to avoid spreading COVID-19, particularly for those in isolation or quarantine due to a positive diagnosis or exposure to the virus.
The first priority in wildfire situations is responding to the evacuation and safety instructions of local and state fire officials — and heeding their warnings. Regardless of disease status, if you are asked or ordered to evacuate, you should do so.
If you or a household member are quarantining or isolating to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please take the following precautions:
• If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. Follow all instructions from fire officials.
• If you have time, reach out to your local public health authority, who should have already been in contact with you about your isolation/quarantine. They may have solutions to help you continue to isolate/quarantine if you are evacuated.
• Should you be directed to a shelter or other evacuation space, please let officials know you are in isolation/quarantine so that they can take steps to keep you distanced from other evacuees.
• Wear a mask at all times when outside your home, or if you may come into contact with people who do not live with you.
• If you are an older adult or a person with disabilities, reach out to the Aging and Disabilities Resource Connection for information about resources 1-855-ORE-ADRC(1-855-673-2372).
• Practice physical distancing to the greatest extent possible, if you must travel outside your home for any reason, including evacuation.
• More information about wildfire safety and your health is available on healthoregon.org/wildfires.
• Additional resources can be found by calling 2-1-1.