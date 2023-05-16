Henley High's baseball team completed an undefeated season in Skyline Conference play with a 12-5 victory Monday against Hidden Valley in Grants Pass.
The Hornets (18-7 overall, 12-0 Skyline) wrapped up the conference championship with a doubleheader sweep of rival Mazama last Friday at Kiger Stadium, winning 10-4 and 13-3.
The Vikings' hopes of catching Henley were thwarted last week when the Oregon School Activities Association ruled Mazama had used an ineligible player, causing it to forfeit all of its conference games and all but one non-league game this season.
Mazama had defeated Henley 6-4 on May 9, but that result was vacated.
On Friday, the Hornets won the opener as Owen Harper went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs and Tyler Harper allowed three earned runs on six hits in 6⅔ innings, with 11 strikeouts.
Deshawn Carter homered for Mazama (1-18, 0-12).
In the nightcap, Tyler Harper drove in four runs and Aiden Hayes went 2 for 2 with a double, three RBIs and three runs. Leadoff hitter Leo Ahalt went 2 for 2 with two doubles and scored four times.
Carter hit a three-run double in the bottom of the first inning for the Vikings, cutting Henley's lead to 5-3.
Lakeview 12, Burns 1: Kollin Tacchini and Miles Maxwell combined on a two-hitter with 13 strikeouts to lead the visiting Honkers (8-15 overall) to the non-league victory Saturday.
Maxwell hit a three-run double in the fifth inning to help clinch the victory. Benny Alves went 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs and scored twice. Brayson Granger added a double and two RBIs.
Lost River 11-4, Illinois Valley 9-5: The visiting Raiders (11-8, 10-1 Mountain Valley) suffered their first league loss of the season in the nightcap of Friday's twin bill.
Bonanza 15-15, Prospect Charter 4-0: The visiting Antlers (11-7, 8-3 Mountain Valley) moved into second place in the league with Friday's doubleheader sweep.
SOFTBALL
Henley 12-12, Hidden Valley 2-2: The host Hornets (19-3, 12-0 Skyline) wrapped up a perfect conference season with a doubleheader sweep Monday.
Henley is rated No. 1 in the OSAA's Class 4A computer rankings.
Henley 10-14, Mazama 0-7: The Hornets swept the host Vikings (7-17, 4-8) last Friday.
Lakeview 4-5, Sutherlin 0-1: The host Honkers (21-5, 18-0 Far West) completed their unbeaten run through league play with the sweep of Monday's doubleheader.
Lost River 15-17, Illinois Valley 7-4: The visiting Raiders (11-12, 8-0 Mountain Valley) remained undefeated in league play with Friday's sweep.
GOLF
Class 4A state tournament: Klamath Union's Logan Strop shots rounds of 79 and 84 at Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis to place 15th at 21-over 163 Tuesday.
Mazama's Evan Lebkowsky tied for 17th (77-89--166) as the Vikings finished eighth in the team standings at 732.
Ontario's Tyce Helmick was the medalist with a 1-under 141 and Baker/Powder Valley cruised to the team title at 613, 26 strokes better than Molalla. Henley placed 10th at 748.
Other Klamath Basin finishers were: KU's Isaac Barnes (22nd, 170); Henley's Colton Putnam (29th, 175), Andy Halda (30th, 178), KJ Goff (44th, 196), Markus McCreadie (46th, 199) and Josh Rose (54th, 156); and Mazama's Shane Settle (35th, 185), Jonathan Laitinen (37th, 186), Bodie Paxton (48th, 203) and Tyson Van Gastel (52nd, 207).
Class 3A-2A-1A state tournament: Crosspoint Christian's Davis Hartwell and Keaton Kensler tied for 11th as the Warriors placed fifth in the team competition Tuesday at Tokatee Golf Course in Blue River.
Hartwell, a freshman, shot rounds of 81 and 75 to finish at 12-over 156. Kensler, a senior, shot 79 and 77.
Valley Catholic freshman Benny Zhu was the medalist at 2-over 146 as his team finished second to Oregon Episcopal, which won the team title by six strokes at 613. Crosspoint Christian finished at 667.
Other Crosspoint Christian finishers were: Drew Ryckewaert (34th, 174), Chase Bacus (36th, 181) and Kody Sparks (47th, 207).
TENNIS
Class 4A-3A-2A-1A Special District 3 tournament: Raegan Farm, a freshman from host North Bend, defeated defending state champion Patricia Dougherty of Klamath Union 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 for the girls district singles title last Friday.
Farm will take the top seed and Dougherty will be No. 2 into the Class 4A-3A-2A-1A state tournament, which is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Oregon State University in Corvallis.
KU's Anna Peterson and Alyse Perez qualified for state in doubles. They'll face top-seeded Sophia Dube and Marin Roseman of Oregon Episcopal in the opening round.
Henley's boys doubles team of Jacob Bruner and Miles Dean also got a state berth. They'll meet Catlin Gabel's fourth-seeded Ben Rosenfeld and Lucas Holliday in their opener.
TRACK & FIELD
Wally Ciochetti Invitational: Henley finished second in the girls meet and third in the boys Friday in Cottage Grove.
The Hornet girls didn't have an individual champion, but Lanie Cox was second in the long jump (personal record of 15 feet, 6 inches) and triple jump (34-4) and teammate Samantha Nyseth took third in the shot put (35-0). Henley also took second in the 4x400-meter relay.
Klamath Union's Isabela Coffman won the 3,000 in a personal-best 11 minutes, 05.22 seconds and Andi Harmon took first in the high jump (5-0) and the Pelicans tied for ninth among 16 teams.
In the boys meet, Henley's Luke Bennett won the triple jump with a PR of 41-9½, followed by KU's Tony Matheney (41-2) and Wyatt McNally (PR of 40-0¾).
Matheney won long jump in 21-4, followed by Henley's Owen Cheyne (20-4) and Jacob Gonzales (20-1).
The Hornet boys took third in the 4x100 and second in 4x400.
Henley's Juan Manzo placed third in the shot put (46-0¾) and KU's DayQuan McKay did the same in the high jump (5-10).
Gilchrist Small School Invitational: Lakeview won the boys team title and placed second in the girls meet Saturday.
Crosspoint Christian's Camille Schuhmann won the 200 (29.45) and took second in the 100 (14.01).
The Warriors' Lucas Heryford