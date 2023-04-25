Henley High pitchers Tyler Harper and Mark Carpenter couldn't have been much sharper.
Harper pitched a five-inning no-hitter in a 20-0 victory against Klamath Union in the first game of a Skyline Conference doubleheader Saturday at Kiger Stadium and Carpenter followed with a one-hitter in an 18-0 decision that was also halted after five innings because of the mercy rule.
The Hornets (9-7 overall, 6-0 Skyline) remained atop the conference standings.
Harper didn't walk a batter and struck out five. He would've had a perfect game if not for hitting KU's Tildon Coffman with a one-out pitch in the final inning.
Harper helped his own cause by going 4 for 4 with a double, triple and four RBIs. Owen Harper was 3 for 3 with a double, home run, three RBIs and three runs. Aiden Hayes was 3 for 4 with a triple, three RBIs and four runs and Carpenter was 3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs.
Carpenter walked two and struck out seven in the nightcap. The only hit he allowed was a one-out single in the bottom of the fourth inning by the Pelicans' Noah Daley on a hard grounder to left field.
Leo Ahalt went 4 for 4 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs in the second game. Carpenter went 2 for 3 with a double, an RBI and three runs.
KU remained winless at 0-12 overall and 0-6 in conference play.
Mazama 6-6, Phoenix 5-0: The visiting Vikings (4-6, 3-0) remained undefeated in Skyline Conference play with the doubleheader sweep.
Lakeview 0-9, Coquille 10-2: The visiting Honkers (3-7, 2-6 Far West League) won the second game to earn a split.
Bonanza 18-20, North Lake 0-2: The visiting Antlers (8-3, 5-0 Mountain Valley League) swept the doubleheader to remain in first place.
Modoc 2-13, Tulelake 0-3: Freshman Sam McCandless pitched a three-hit shutout with nine strikeouts as the host Braves won the opener of the non-league doubleheader Monday.
Conor Boyle hit an RBI double and then scored as Modoc scored both of the game's runs in the fourth inning.
The Braves (9-6 overall) won the nightcap as Troy Lewis went 3 for 3 with two doubles, three RBIs and three runs.
Koen Brown went 2 for 2 with a double in Game 2 for the Honkers (3-11).
SOFTBALL
Henley 17-12, Klamath Union 1-0: The visiting Hornets (11-3 overall, 6-0 Skyline Conference), the No. 1 team in the state in the Oregon School Activities Association computer ratings, swept Saturday's doubleheader against the Pelicans (6-9, 0-6).
Mazama 5-17, Phoenix 6-5: The visiting Vikings (5-10, 2-1 Skyline) broke out offensively in the second game to split the twin bill.
Modoc 26-20, Tulelake 1-1: Kaylea Albright and Caelli DePaul both homered and drove in four runs and combined on a one-hitter as the host Braves (12-6 overall) won the opener of the non-league doubleheader Monday against the Honkers (5-11).
Modoc's Machanta Morris went 4 for 4 with a double and four RBIs in the nightcap.