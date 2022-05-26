Marcus Ulloa-Ford might not have gotten a complete game, but he earned the victory in more ways than one Friday.
The Mazama High sophomore pitched 6⅔ innings before tiring, then made the defensive play of the game at shortstop to save the Vikings’ 4-3 state Class 4A quarterfinal baseball victory against third-seeded North Marion in Aurora.
“It was exciting,” Mazama coach Pete Whisler said.
The sixth-seeded Vikings (19-8 overall) will face a familiar foe in the semifinals when they travel to No. 2-seed Hidden Valley, the team they shared the Skyline Conference title with. The Mustangs (26-2) defeated Junction City 17-0 Friday.
Whisler summoned Braden Davis to the mound with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh and he got a game-ending groundball as the Vikings advanced.
On the final play, Ulloa-Ford made a diving stop up the middle and, while still on his stomach, flipped the ball to Jaden Backer covering second for the final out.
“He was down a little bit (about being relieved) but he made up for it,” Whisler said of Ulloa-Ford. “It’s either that (stop) or the game’s over.”
Ulloa-Ford and Brody Hubble hit home runs to spark the Mazama offense.
The Vikings led 4-1 going into the bottom half of the finial inning as Ulloa-Ford allowed just one unearned run through six innings before passing the 100-pitch count in the seventh.
The Huskies’ Evan Holman walked to lead off the seventh and, an out later, Rex DeAngelis and Hunter Hansen singled to load the bases. Carter Reilly hit a sacrifice fly to left field to make it 4-2 and Dawson Shrenk pulled North Marion (23-5) within a run with a line-drive single to right.
Ulloa-Ford walked Ethan Wampole on five pitches to re-load the bases, bringing in Davis to face Wil Van Vleck. The Vikings got a scare when Van Vleck lined a 2-2 pitch just foul down the third-base line, but Davis got him to hit the grounder back up the middle for the final out.
After giving up an unearned run in the first inning, the Vikings took the lead with two in the top of the second. Hubble led off with a homer to left field. With two outs, Ulloa-Ford lined a single to right field to plate Backer, who had walked.
The Vikings added a run in the fifth as Kaden Bolanos walked, advanced to third on a passed ball and a groundout, and scored on Nathan Baker’s single.
Ulloa-Ford homered to left leading off the seventh inning to make it 4-1, giving the Vikings a much-needed cushion.
On the mound, Ulloa-Ford allowed seven hits and walked three, with eight strikeouts.
Softball
Lakeview 7, North Douglas 1: Tyler McNeley pitched a four-hitter with 14 strikeouts, allowing just one unearned run, and hit a home run as the seventh-seeded Honkers (23-4) advanced to the Class 2A/1A semifinals with the victory against the second-seeded Warriors (26-2).
Annikah Tacchini and Jaila Jackson also homered for Lakeview, which will travel to sixth-seeded Kennedy of Mt. Angel for a semifinal Tuesday. Kennedy defeated No. 3 Union/Cove 6-2 Friday.
The Honkers scored three runs in the first inning. Emily Philibert led off with a single and moved to second on a wild pitch. She scored on Bridget Shullanberger’s line-drive single to center. Shullanberger, who took second on the throw to the plate, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on an error by the catcher. Jackson then homered to right field to make it 3-0.
The Warriors got a run back in the second inning, but Tacchini hit a two-run homer to right in the third to give the Honkers a 5-1 lead.
Lakeview added its final two runs in the top of the seventh on McNeley’s two-run blast to right.
Marist Catholic 8, Henley 0: Malia Williams pitched a no-hitter with 17 strikeouts as the top-seeded Spartans (24-3) put an end to Henley’s season in the Class 4A quarterfinals.
The No. 8-seeded Hornets (14-13) managed only one baserunner, as Lily Fitzpatrick was hit by a pitch with one out in the top of the seventh inning.