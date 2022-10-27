Klamath Union High’s Isabela Coffman finished second overall to lead the Pelicans to the girls team title at the Class 4A Skyline District cross country meet Thursday at Valley of the Rogue State Park in Foots Creek.
Coffman, a junior, completed the 5,000-meter course in 20 minutes. 24.4 seconds to finish behind only Hidden Valley’s Kyla Potratz (19:17.9).
The Pelicans totaled 39 points to outdistance Henley (47), Phoenix (62) and Hidden Valley (79).
Klamath Union placed all five of its scoring runners in the top 12. Aubrey Syrnyk was fifth (20:53.4), Eleanor Rodriguez finished ninth (22:01.4) and Grace Keyser (22:24.1) and Hayleigh Dukes (22:49.4) were 11th and 12th, respectively. The Pelicans showed off their depth as Hazel Squibb (23.36.8) and Kara Johnson (23.39.3) also finished in the top 15 despite not registering team points.
Henley freshman Kiera Welch was third overall (20:33.8), with teammates Madison France (21:26.6) and Halle Mackay (21:38.6) placing sixth and seventh, respectively.
Mazama was led by Isabella Heaton (26:14.2), who took 24th.
In the boys race, Hidden Valley’s Grant Bohannon (16:11.6) edged Klamath Union’s Carter Harmon (16:14.4) for the individual title and the Mustangs did the same to the Pelicans in the team competition.
Hidden Valley finished with 43 points, with KU second with 58. Henley and Mazama took fourth and fifth, respectively.
Mazama’s Bryce Worrell (17:14.7) took third individually with Henley’s Sam Iverson (17.18.7) fourth. Henley’s Luke Devault (17:26.0) and KU’s Damien Hunt-Plummer (17:59.9) also earned top-10 finishes, placing sixth and ninth, respectively.
The state championships are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5 at Lane Community College in Eugene.
Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 Championships: Siuslaw took the top five spots for a perfect 15-point finish, with the Vikings’ Kyle Hughes claiming the title in the 5,000-meter race in 16:56.43 at Lane CC.
Lakeview’s Daniel Murua finished 17th overall in 19:27.01 and teammate Alexander Zendejas was 28th in 20:47.04.
In the girls event, Siuslaw cruised to the championship with 28 points while St. Mary’s Saniyah Ayala took the individual title in 19:44.48.
Lakeview’s Elizabeth Goeres took 10th in 21:35.11 as the Honkers finished ninth in the team standings. Teammate Abi Carter was 22nd in 22:43.47 and North Lake’s Carolyne Koehler finished 38th in 23:43.12.
VOLLEYBALL
Opponents for Mazama and Henley are set for the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
The sixth-seeded Vikings (14-7 overall) are scheduled to play host to No. 11 North Bend (12-9) at 1:45 p.m. Saturday. The seventh-seeded Hornets (13-4) are to meet No. 10 Sweet Home (13-6) at 4 p.m. Saturday.
North Bend defeated Astoria 3-1 in a play-in match Tuesday, while Sweet Home ousted Junction City by the same margin.
In Class 1A, Lost River was swept out of the first round Wednesday by seventh-seeded North Douglas by scores of 25-14, 25-9, 25-2. The No. 26 Raiders (10-13) had won their final six regular-season matches to qualify for state.
GIRLS SOCCER
Mazama and Klamath Union will both be involved in play-in games for the Class 4A state playoffs Saturday.
The Vikings (3-7-1 overall) are scheduled to play host to Molalla (6-5-3) at 11 a.m., while the Pelicans (6-7-1) will travel to Seaside (5-6-3) for a 2:30 p.m. match.
Henley has already qualified for first-round play, with its opponent to be determined by Saturday’s matches.
In Class 3A/2A/1A, 12th-seeded Lakeview/Paisley (11-4) will travel to No. 5 Sisters (11-1-3) for a first-round matchup at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Klamath Union (4-8-1) is scheduled for a Class 4A play-in match against North Marion (5-4-5) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Canby High.
No. 2 Henley (13-0-1), the Skyline Conference champion, will host a first-round match Tuesday against an opponent who has yet to be determined.
In Class 3A/2A/1A, No. 11 Lost River/Bonanza (10-3) will face sixth-seeded Delphian/Willamena (8-4-2) in a first-round match at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Blanchet Catholic School in Salem.