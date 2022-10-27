Klamath Union High’s Isabela Coffman finished second overall to lead the Pelicans to the girls team title at the Class 4A Skyline District cross country meet Thursday at Valley of the Rogue State Park in Foots Creek.

Coffman, a junior, completed the 5,000-meter course in 20 minutes. 24.4 seconds to finish behind only Hidden Valley’s Kyla Potratz (19:17.9).


