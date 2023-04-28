The Klamath Union High baseball team finally earned its elusive first victory of the season.
Noah Daley went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and struck out six in four innings as the Pelicans defeated visiting Phoenix 12-2 Wednesday in a Skyline Conference game at Kiger Stadium.
Torrin Swain, PJ Safford and Tildon Coffman all had two hits for the Pelicans (1-12 overall, 1-6 Skyline).
LB Atchley lined a pinch-hit, walk-off RBI single in the sixth inning to end the game because of the mercy rule.
The Pelicans were helped by five errors charged to Phoenix (5-10, 0-7), which led to eight unearned runs.
Hidden Valley 3, Mazama 0: The visiting Vikings (4-7, 3-1) suffered their first Skyline Conference loss of the season Wednesday.
No other details were available.
Henley 11, Eagle Point 1: Mark Carpenter went 3 for 3 with two doubles, a triple and four RBIs to lead the host Hornets (11-7) to the non-conference victory Wednesday.
Henley's Tyler Harper and Beau Pyle combined on a three-hitter in the five-inning game.
Lakeview 11-9, Douglas 12-6: Hunter Greer went 3 for 4 with a double, home run and four RBIs to lead the Honkers (6-8, 5-7 Far West League) to a victory in Game 2 and a split of Thursday's doubleheader.
Kollin Tacchini went 2 for 4 with a double and scored three times.
The Honkers nearly pulled out the opener after trailing 10-0 through 4½ innings. They scored twice in the fifth, four times in the sixth and five more in the seventh before leaving two runners on base when the game ended.
Benny Alves drove in three runs for Lakeview and Tacchini went 3 for 4 with two doubles and three runs.
Lakeview 4-11, Rogue River 2-1: Hunter Greer went 3 for 4 with two doubles to lead the Honkers to a five-inning victory in the nightcap of the Far West League twin bill Tuesday.
Lakeview's Miles Maxwell and Dakota Singleton combined on a two-hitter.
Kollin Tacchini allowed two unearned runs on four hits and struck out 14 in the opener. Greer and Singleton each had two RBIs.