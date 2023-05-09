After weeks without representation, a Klamath Basin baseball team is back in the state coaches’ poll.
Henley High (14-7) moved into the No. 9 spot in this week’s Class 4A poll.
The Hornets defeated visiting Hidden Valley 18-6 in five innings Saturday to move to 8-0 in Skyline Conference play.
Mark Carpenter went 3 for 4 with two triples and four RBIs to lead the Hornets’ 15-hit attack. Conner Shively went 3 for 3 and scored four runs and Luke Austin was 3 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs. Jamie Pizano drove in three runs.
Mazama 14-17, Klamath Union 1-6: The visiting Vikings (8-8, 7-2 Skyline) moved into second place in the conference with the sweep of the Pelicans (2-16, 2-10) on Saturday at Kiger Stadium.
Brookings-Harbor 12-11, Lakeview 4-5: The host Honkers (6-12, 5-11) were swept in a Far West League doubleheader Saturday.
Lost River 6-11, Bonanza 5-4: The visiting Raiders (9-7, 8-0) remained undefeated in Mountain Valley League play by sweeping the second-place Antlers (9-6, 6-2) on Friday.
North Lake 16, Prospect Charter 4: The visiting Cowboys (1-8, 1-8 MVL) earned their first victory of the season Friday.
SOFTBALL
Lakeview 14-5, Brookings-Harbor 0-1: The visiting Honkers (18-4, 16-0), ranked No. 4 in the latest Class 3A state coaches poll, remained undefeated in Far West League play with a doubleheader sweep Saturday.
Lost River 22-21, Bonanza 6-5: The visiting Raiders (8-12, 5-0) remained a half-game behind Illinois Valley in the Mountain Valley League race with the doubleheader sweep of the Antlers (3-10, 0-5) on Friday.
TRACK & FIELD
Grants Pass Rotary: Klamath Union’s Tony Matheney finished first in the long jump at the 73rd annual meet Saturday.
Matheney, a junior, posted a jump of 21 feet, 5 inches, beating the next nearest competitors by 7½ inches.
Henley’s Shaw Stork (43.48) and Richard Heim (43.58) placed third and fourth, respectively, in the 300-meter hurdles. The Hornets’ Juan Manzo was third in the shot put with a personal-best 47-2 and Luke Bennett took third in the triple jump (41-1¾).
In the girls meet, Henley’s Samantha Nyseth was second in the shot put (35-7½) and Klamath Union’s Andi Harmon placed third in the high jump (5-0).
Mazama’s Sydney Baker won the frosh/soph titles in the 100 and 300 hurdles. Her times — 16.02 in the 100 and 47.67 in the 300 — would have been good for second place in both of the varsity events, the latter just one-hundreth of a second behind the winner.
