LUPE GONZALES
Jacob Gonzales 15 goals (13 ast), Logan Parker 14 goals, Aiden Hayes 9 goals.
Lello Sguera, Henley 10 ast.
Miles Morton, Henley 8 ast
Logan Parker, Henley 8 ast
LUPE: 2nd stint. 2006-2022. girls for several years. 2000-2001 henley boys.
Henley's had a strong soccer tradition. multiple conerence title.s 13 of 15 yearf plays in state tournament.
as player won twice 89-90, coach lost in state finals twice. girls in 94. boys in 2013. 1-0 to Sisters.
It's really simiolar to one that went to the state finals. sollid defnese, midfield. opportunistie attackers.
things have chancged since that time. style of soccer changed. lot more skill. lost more infidivusal skioll. kids playing year round.
Casdcde. so well-coachd.l so organized. same with team playing Satruday. strong upper Oregon league. Playing at hoe, so hopefully little bit of an dvantage. playoff game, so excited, doin't think matters as much.
being up 3-0, thgought had game in hand. other team caught momentum. we had some things deflated our stride.
it's an 80-minute game for a season. 2 10-minute halves. then PKs.
he's my youngest. Jacob and Logan Parker. two forwards. Logan was defendder in years past. we had some other players stueup up in defensive roles. moved him up and been incredible. very good partner for Jacob.
two of top scorers in 4A. done really well working together.
Jeshua Ruelas off corner. Jacob took.
own goal. creasted Jacob apply pressure.
Cascade on setplay.
scored by Logan. createfd Llelo. drew them out. shot. kleeper saved. Logan finished it.
Jacob 16 goals. 15 assits. Logan 15 assists.
always tell everyone, coaching quite a bit. don't thnk him stopping playing going to.
we made goal for outsevles. great opportunity. team camp early August in Brookiongs. really grateful boys have bought in to.
Llelo and Miles Morton. they;re the heart of our team.
goalie Jake Bruner. used to be our goallkeeper for club team. this team been together since U-10. had that gropu together. Jake went MIA for three years. football, other things. convince him needed to come back. this year came back.
Goalkeeper Hailie Couture had big saves in game play and the penalty-kick shootout to spark Philomath to a 3-2 win over Henley. Kamilla Grimmer and Bailey Bell scored goals for the Warriors and converted penalty kicks in the shootout, along with Melea Lattin. Mya Mauch had two goals for Henley, which missed a potential game-winning penalty kick with five minutes left in regulation and failed to score in the shootout. … Rosie Aguilera and Paige Allen each scored twice as La Grande dominated The Dalles 7-1. Rowan Evans, Nora Crews and Giselle Sanchez also had goals for La Grande. … Saylor Swanson had a first-half hat trick and Adrie Lader scored in the second half for North Marion, which dropped Pendleton 4-0. … No. 1 seed Marist Catholic took out Mazama 3-0 behind two goals from Cloe Chase and one goal and two assists from Sela Freeman. … Newport got its first-ever playoff win, downing Ontario 5-0. Sasha Moran had two goals and Layla Newell, Blair Thompson and Brisa Aguilar had single tallies for the Cubs. Avonly Wolf and Breanna Sanders shared the shutout in goal. … Alice Davidson had a hat trick and Adi Stoddard had two goals for Scappoose in a 5-0 win over North Bend.