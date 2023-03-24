During the 21st century, Klamath Union High School has has only had two football coaches — Wayne Amos and Tom Smith.
Now, the Pelicans will have three.
Andy Campbell, a former head coach at Class 4A Stayton High and assistant at Willamette University, was named KU’s new coach by first-year athletic director Tyler Baker.
The selection process took nearly three months. The school’s interview panel, which included Baker and Klamath Union Principal Tony Swan, narrowed the search to two candidates, and announced Campbell as the new coach last Thursday.
“My wife and I, for years, had talked about the possibly of moving to Klamath Falls. The KU community is special, along with the culture. KU feels like a great home,” Campbell said in a news release from the school. “Mr. Baker could barely get the words out of saying I was given the job before I could say, ‘yes.’”
Campbell has coached in Oregon, as well as Iowa and Minnesota, which is where he was born and raised. His most recent coaching job was in 2017 as a defensive line coach at Willamette.
In June of 2015, he became the head coach at Stayton. He had a 10-7 record with the Eagles, made the playoffs each season, and won the first Oregon West Conference title for the program since 2009. Before Campbell arrived, Stayton won five games in the previous three years combined.
Before his stint at Stayton, Campbell was the head coach at Lincoln High in Des Moines, Iowa, the second-largest school in the state. He brought the program back to the playoffs after a two-year hiatus.
Before coaching in Iowa, Campbell was the head coach at Ashby High in Minnesota, one of the smallest schools in the state.
KU’s new coach has spent his career growing programs from the ground up.
“Coach Campbell brings a wealth of football knowledge and experience to Klamath Union,” Baker said. “His professionalism, high level of student-athlete accountability, and vision for the future of the football program make him a great addition to our talented and growing KU athletics coaching staff.
“He is ready to invest into one program and see it grow, hopefully over the next 10 years.”
Campbell’s first head coaching job came in 2007 at Silver Valley High in Yermo, California, where he helped win the program’s first league game in four years and The Desert Dispatch named it their “2007 Team of the Year.”
His second job as a coach came in 2009 at Golden Valley High in Santa Clarita, Calif.
“I am pleased with the collaborative effort the interview panel, staff and administration made to bring Coach Campbell on board as the new KU head football coach,” Swan said. “We look forward to what his vision, experience, and coaching leadership for KU Football will add to the entire KU athletic program in the years to come.”
Campbell first visited Klamath Falls on a trip he took to Crater Lake in 2015. He was left with a positive impression of the community as he passed through Klamath Falls on U.S Route 97 from occasions when he visited Lake Tahoe.
He said he loves the outdoors and has even kayaked on Spring Creek near Chiloquin while visiting the Collier Logging Museum.
It was Campbell’s wife who showed him the job posting at KU.
“The job had a lot of what we were looking for in wanting to build programs,” Campbell said. “My wife and I were looking to get into this area the last few years but the situation was not perfect. Football was the open door.”
Campbell said his reasons for leaving coaching were to “regroup and prioritize” and took a job in Scio as a strength and conditioning coach and physical education and health teacher.
During his interview process, Swan and Tyler gave him a tour of Klamath Union and expressed his satisfaction in getting to know the history of the high school.
“Mr. Swan knows a lot of the history here. I was able to hear about the previous coaches before me and hearing what Coach Amos had done to make KU a flagship program along with Coach Smith. I tapped into the potential here, along with traditions that are here,” Campbell said. “The coaches have done a lot of work in the previous years, along with families and I want to build on that for something the school and alumni can be proud of. We are ready to roll our sleeves up.”