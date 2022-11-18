DENNIS DUNLEA:
1A-8
No. 5 Myrtle Point (7-3) vs. No. 1 St. Paul (9-0), 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Cottage Grove HS: St. Paul won at Myrtle Point 42-14 in a Special District 1 North division game in Week 5 as Clay Smith ran for four touchdowns. The Buckaroos, runners-up in 2018 and 2019, lost in the semifinals to Powder Valley last season. Myrtle Point, a quarterfinal team a year ago, hasn't made the championship game since a co-title with Phoenix in 1961.
No. 3 Lost River (9-1) vs. No. 2 Powder Valley (10-0), 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Caldera HS: Since losing to St. Paul 46-32 in Week 3, Lost River has won seven in a row, knocking off two-time reigning champion Adrian 44-8 in the quarterfinals. The Raiders haven't played in a final since winning 2A titles in 1997 and 2004. Powder Valley, runner-up to Adrian last year, blitzed Cove 46-8 in the quarterfinals as Cole Martin rushed for 253 yards and three touchdowns.
Lost River eliminated two-time reigning champion Adrian 44-8 as Nathan Dalton rushed for 113 yards and three touchdowns and had 12 tackles. Codey Lyman ran for a touchdown and Connor Dunlea caught a 25-yard scoring pass for the Raiders, who led 36-0 at half. The defense held Adrian to 157 yards, getting two interceptions from Dunlea and three sacks from Carson Parrish. … Cole Martin rushed for 253 yards and three touchdowns and had an interception on defense to lead Powder Valley past Cove 46-8. Tucker Martin ran for a 48-yard touchdown and Jackson Chandler caught a scoring pass. Colt Cobb and Chandler recovered fumbles. …