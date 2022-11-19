we played pretty well. espeically in frist half. they made a little bit of run in second half.
we played pertty well again.
We played really good defense. aloowed us to bve mor agressive. we threw all over the place. they tried to tale away the run and we let them.
we4 just tried to keep him under control in general. they had pretty big boys up front. we aren't as big, but pretty athletic.
hapy for my kids. I
ve done oit before. i'm happy for guys on our team that haven't had a chance to
alsays great whne get to practice on Thanksvigin. they set theoir golas. happy to see them workl so hard, get bacl to this stager and be successful.
Yes. We know them so well. have tremendous respect for them. they're so muhc lilke us. played them eery year. we fumbles with six minutes left in fourth. down six. nobody had stopped anybody. when we fumbled. they got it backl. kind of got out of our realm a little biot, ran out of time.
we really do. lto of good kids.
CHASE:
That was a first. it was awesome.
y teamm needs to kedep in prepseotive. not done. we played this team t win a state championship.
since last year. prac;ticed harder this year so weouldn't lose in semifinals.
we have afast guys. boig guys. everybody can catch the ball.
game plan was to try to ontorl him and limit his yards.
Happy. more preparing for state championshp.
Think its hard to berat somame team twice, parparared hard. have high hopes. think like 0-3 agianst them. hoipe can beat them., prove everybody wrong.
I do. changd the wsay we play. we come out with a fiore. We knew that Powe4der Vallery bumbped ahead of us. new that wasn't right. came in to prove them wrong.